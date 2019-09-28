Detenidos varios adolescentes por muerte de otro joven que fue grabada

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Varios adolescentes están bajo custodia de la policía de la localidad de Long Island, en el sureste del estado de Nueva York, en relación al asesinato de un menor que fue grabado con teléfonos móviles por un grupo de jóvenes sin que nadie hiciera algo para ayudarle.

Los jóvenes presuntamente están involucrados en la pelea que hubo previo a que Kahseen Morris, de 16 años, fuera apuñalado, lo que fue grabado en Snapchat por un grupo de estudiantes, señala la cadena ABC.

Agrega que se desconoce aún cuántos han sido detenidos y bajo qué cargos.

El jefe de la policía del condado de Nassau, en Long Island, donde ocurrieron los hechos, Patrick Ryder, ha señalado que la investigación continúa, que los agente de homicidios “están todavía haciendo su trabajo”.

“Están trabajando con cooperantes y tratando de hacer su trabajo”, afirmó a la cadena de televisión.

Se cree que en el grupo que presenció la pelea y el asesinato habrían unos 50 jóvenes y que el vídeo fue visto por docenas que estaban en el centro comercial frente al cual Morris fue apuñalado, el 16 de septiembre, indica además ABC.

La pasada semana la policía informó de que Tyler Flach, de 18 años, fue acusado de asesinato en segundo grado por la muerte de Morris durante la pelea, que había asido acordada entre los adolescentes para tener lugar en el centro comercial después de la escuela.

También que Morris había sido visto en compañía de la novia de otro chico y que fue amenazado para que estuviese en la pelea.

Cuando la víctima llegó al centro comercial, fue rodeado por un grupo de jóvenes y fue apuñalado en el pecho sin que nadie pidiera ayuda.

Los detectives han dicho que el ataque a Morris fue por su amistad con la joven y que Flach es amigo del exnovio de la chica, de acuerdo con ABC.

Keyanna Morris, hermana de la víctima, ha dicho que la chica con la que le vieron pidió al fallecido que le acompañara a su casa, a lo que él accedió. Conforme a su relato, al parecer la joven quería dar celos a su exnovio.

