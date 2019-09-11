Detectan vapor de agua en la atmósfera de un exoplaneta habitable

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Londres.- Un grupo de científicos ha detectado por primera vez vapor de agua en la atmósfera de un exoplaneta de tamaño comparable a la Tierra, lo que le convierte en “el mejor candidato hasta ahora para ser habitable”, según un estudio publicado este miércoles en la revista “Nature Astronomy”.

El planeta K2-18b tiene una masa ocho veces la de la Tierra y un tamaño dos veces mayor. Fue descubierto en 2015 y puede ser tanto un cuerpo rocoso con una amplia atmósfera como un planeta helado con una alta concentración de agua en su interior.

Hasta ahora, la mayoría de los exoplanetas en los que se ha podido determinar la composición de su atmósfera eran gigantes gaseosos, debido a las dificultades que presenta la caracterización de cuerpos más pequeños.

Un equipo del University College London liderado por Angelos Tsiaras ha analizado ahora K2-18b a través de datos obtenidos por el telescopio espacial Hubble.

Los científicos han utilizado una técnica conocida como espectroscopia de tránsito, con la que se analiza la luz que se filtra a través de la atmósfera cuando el planeta pasa por delante de su estrella en busca de huellas de elementos químicos.

Con ese sistema, los investigadores han encontrado evidencias sólidas de la presencia de vapor de agua y sugieren asimismo que podría haber una importante cantidad de hidrógeno en la atmósfera.

“Este es el único planeta que conocemos por ahora fuera del sistema solar que tiene la temperatura correcta para contener agua, una atmósfera y en el que se ha detectado agua. Eso lo hace el mejor candidato hasta ahora para ser habitable”, señaló Tsiaras en una rueda de prensa.

A pesar de que la composición precisa de los gases no se ha podido determinar por ahora, los modelos elaborados por los autores indican que hasta la mitad de su atmósfera podría ser agua.

El exoplaneta estudiado orbita alrededor de una estrella enana roja, K2-18, a unos 110 años luz de distancia de la Tierra, en la constelación de Leo.

Dado el alto nivel de actividad de la estrella, los científicos creen que el planeta está expuesto a más radiación que la Tierra, por lo que puede ser un ambiente más hostil para la vida.

Los investigadores esperan que la próxima generación de telescopios espaciales, incluido el James Webb, será capaz de estudiar en más detalle este tipo de planetas pequeños.

“Durante las próximas dos décadas esperamos encontrar muchas nuevas supertierras, por lo que es probable que este sea el primer descubrimiento de muchos otros planetas potencialmente habitables”, indicó por su parte Ingo Waldmann, coautor del estudio.

