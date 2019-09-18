Destruyen dos drones cargados de explosivos de una disidencia de las FARC

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El Ejército colombiano localizó y destruyó dos drones que estaban cargados con explosivos y que pertenecen a un grupo disidente de las FARC, informaron este miércoles fuentes castrenses.

Los drones fueron ubicados en la vereda (aldea) Alto Agua Clara, que forma parte del municipio de Tumaco, en el departamento de Nariño, fronterizo con Ecuador, detalló el Ejército en un comunicado.

Los drones estaban ocultos en un área boscosa y cargados con 600 gramos de explosivo plástico, dos cordones de seguridad popularmente conocidos como de mecha lenta, dos detonadores y material para ser usado como metralla, como clavos, tuercas y tornillos.

Según los datos con los que cuentan las autoridades, los drones eran del autodenominado Frente Óliver Sinisterra, que lideró hasta su muerte el exguerrillero de las FARC Walter Patricio Arízala, alias “Guacho”.

Ese grupo disidente adquirió fama al secuestrar y asesinar en marzo de 2018 a un equipo periodístico del diario ecuatoriano El Comercio compuesto por el redactor Javier Ortega, el fotógrafo Paúl Rivas y el conductor Efraín Segarra.

Los disidentes también han cometido atentados en el lado ecuatoriano de la frontera.

El 27 de enero de 2018 atentaron con un explosivo contra una comisaría de Policía en la ciudad de San Lorenzo, hecho que causó 28 heridos de diversa consideración y daños en cerca de 40 viviendas.

La Policía y el Ejército sospechan que con esos drones pretendían atentar contra las tropas que garantizan la seguridad y defensa del municipio colombiano de Tumaco y el departamento de Nariño, así como contra la población civil.

Asimismo, destacaron que el uso de este tipo de artefactos infringen el Derecho Internacional Humanitario.

El material hallado en los drones quedó a disposición de la autoridad competente para determinar el tipo de explosivo que iba a ser utilizado y continuar el proceso de judicial pertinente, agregó la información.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar