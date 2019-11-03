Despedido el consejero delegado de McDonald’s por una relación con empleada

Por EFE domingo 3 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El consejero delegado de McDonald’s, Steve Easterbrook, ha sido despedido de su puesto por violar las políticas de la compañía al mantener una relación sentimental con una empleada que no fue identificada, informó este domingo la empresa.

El gigante de la comida rápida señaló que Easterbrook mostró falta de juicio, ya que la compañía prohíbe que los altos cargos mantengan relaciones con otros trabajadores, estén bajo su mando directo o no.

Según el medio especializado MarketWatch, Easterbrook envió un correo electrónico a los empleados en el que reconoció la relación sentimental y dijo que había sido un error.

“Dados los valores de la empresa, estoy de acuerdo con el consejo directivo de que es momento de que me vaya”, afirmó en el escrito.

McDonald’s dijo haber votado la aprobación de la salida de Easterbrook el pasado viernes después de llevar a cabo un detallado análisis de la situación, mientras que los detalles económicos de su indemnización se conocerán el lunes con el envío de documentos a las autoridades federales.

Tras el despido de Easterbrook, el consejo directivo de McDonald’s nombró como nuevo presidente y consejo delegado a Chris Kempczinski, que recientemente ha estado al frente de McDonald’s USA y que ocupará su nuevo puesto de manera inmediata.

Según dijo en un comunicado el presidente del consejo directivo de la compañía, Enrique Hernández, Kempczinski fue una de las figuras fundamentales en el desarrollo del plan estratégico de McDonald’s y ha supervisado la transformación más completa de la empresa en EE.UU. en la historia de la cadena de hamburgueserías.

“Steve me trajo a McDonald’s y fue un mentor paciente que me ayudó mucho”, afirmó el nuevo consejero delegado sobre Easterbrook.

El ya antiguo directivo, de 52 años, ocupaba ese puesto en McDonald’s desde marzo de 2015, y bajo su dirección las acciones de la empresa casi se multiplicaron por dos, aunque el flujo de visitas a sus restaurantes en EE.UU. sigue estancado.

