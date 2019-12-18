Descubren nueva especie de orquídea en el sureste de Ecuador

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019
Sarcoglottis neillii

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Quito.- Investigadores de la UNAM de México y del Instituto Nacional de Biodiversidad de Ecuador (INABIO) descubrieron una nueva especie de orquídea el sureste del país andino, informó este miércoles la institución ecuatoriana.

Se trata de una nueva especie de Sarcoglottis, orquídea característica del continente americano, que fue localizada en las estribaciones de la Cordillera del Cóndor.

La investigación fue realizada por científicos del Instituto de Biología de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (IB-UNAM), del INABIO de Ecuador, en conjunción con el Herbario de la Asociación Mexicana de Orquideología (AMO), y ha sido publicada en la revista especializada Phytotaxa.

La nueva especia ha sido bautizada como Sarcoglottis neillii, en honor David Neill, curador del Herbario Amazónico (ECUAMZ).

Pertenece a un pequeño grupo de especies que incluyen la S. metallica, S. maroaënsis y S. stergiosii, que difiere de las dos primeras especies en la coloración de las hojas, y de la última, en el tamaño de la flor y la morfología del labellum.

El comunicado precisa que la única ubicación ecuatoriana conocida de la nueva especie fue destruida por extensas actividades de minería a cielo abierto, si bien los diversos registros que se tienen en Perú sobre la misma sugieren que la especie está muy extendida.

El estudio señala que existen tres ubicaciones dentro del Parque Nacional Yanachaga-Chemillén, un área protegida que se encuentra dentro del territorio peruano y parte de cuya biodiversidad se encuentra en peligro de extinción.

Sin embargo, falta información sobre su alcance real y amenazas potenciales.

El estudio fue parte del proyecto “Investigando las causas de la megadiversidad: Factores asociados a la diversificación macroevolutiva de cuatro grupos vegetales neotropicales”.

Y estuvo dirigido por el doctor Gerardo Salazar, jefe del Herbario Nacional de México (MEXU), del IB-UNAM, en coordinación con investigadores del INABIO y del Herbario de la Asociación Mexicana de Orquideología.

En 2013, Ecuador se declaró “País de las Orquídeas” para promover la protección y el potencial turístico de la biodiversidad.

Es también el país con mayor diversidad de bromelias, “con más de 600 especies”, de acuerdo al Jardín Botánico de Quito.

