Descubren defecto molecular propio de enfermedad de Parkinson

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles.- Una investigación dada a conocer este jueves halló un defecto molecular que “parece casi universal y exclusivo” de las personas que sufren la enfermedad de Parkinson, así como un posible tratamiento.

Científicos de la Universidad de Stanford en California encontraron una forma de diagnóstico de este defecto molecular que también se ha hallado en personas que todavía no han desarrollado esta enfermedad neurodegenerativa.

“Identificamos un señalador molecular que puede permitir a los doctores diagnosticar el Parkinson de una forma precisa, temprana y de una manera clínica práctica”, afirmó Xinnan Wang, profesora asociada de Neurocirugía de la Escuela de Medicina Stanford.

La falla molecular precede y también es la causa principal de la muerte de un grupo de células nerviosas cuya pérdida es la característica principal del Parkinson, destacó el estudio publicado en la revista científica Cell Metabolism.

Este defecto hace que las células no puedan desenvolver rápidamente “sus paquetes internos de energía” -mitocondrias- y en cambio arrojen químicos tóxicos que dañan los tejidos nerviosos.

La mayor dificultad para retirar las mitocondrias defectuosas consiste en eliminar un adaptador molecular conocido como Miro, que adhiere las mitocondrias a la célula.

La investigación dirigida por Wang tomó muestras de tejido de 83 pacientes con Parkinson y mediante la “aplicación de suficiente estrés a las células” logró remover el adaptador Miro y, así, las mitocondrias dañinas.

Seguidamente analizó más de 6,8 millones de pequeñas moléculas obtenidas de una base de información comercial, de donde identificaron 11 compuestos moleculares que un análisis computarizado señaló como los más efectivos para remover Miro.

De los 11 señalados, los científicos escogieron uno específicamente que “se dirigía exclusivamente a Miro en fibroblastos de un paciente con enfermedad de Parkinson”.

El compuesto igualmente fue aplicado durante 90 días en otras muestras celulares propensos a generar Parkinson y logró remover las mitocondrias defectuosas.

Para Wang, las pruebas clínicas del compuesto no sólo ofrecen altas probabilidades de éxito sino que podrían estar aplicándose “dentro de unos pocos años” en pacientes propensos a la enfermedad.

“Nuestra esperanza es que este compuesto -o uno similar que muestre que no es tóxico y sí es eficiente- lo podamos suministrar a personas que hayan resultado positivas del defecto de remoción de Miro pero que todavía no tengan síntomas de Parkinson, y que estos síntomas nunca aparezcan”, dijo la investigadora.

La Enfermedad de Parkinson es señalada como el segundo mayor desorden neurodegenerativo después del Alzheimer.

Afecta aproximadamente a uno de cada 65 adultos (1,5 %) mayores de 65 años en los Estados Unidos, según datos ofrecidos por la Asociación Estadounidense de la Enfermedad de Parkinson.

