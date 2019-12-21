Denuncian la detención de un diputado opositor venezolano que ya estuvo preso

Por EFE viernes 20 de diciembre, 2019
Diputado opositor venezolano Gilber Caro

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Caracas.- El diputado opositor venezolano Gilber Caro fue detenido seis meses después de ser liberado de un encierro de 51 días en el que no pesó sobre él ninguna acusación formal, informó este viernes el equipo de prensa del presidente del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, a quien casi 60 países reconocen como mandatario interino.

“Alerta. El diputado Gilber Caro fue detenido por fuerzas de seguridad del régimen usurpador. Denunciamos nuevo ataque de la dictadura de Maduro contra la Asamblea (Nacional, Parlamento)”, escribió en Twitter el Centro de Comunicación Nacional.

Posteriormente, el partido Voluntad Popular (VP), del que forman parte tanto Guaidó como Caro y que lidera Leopoldo López, utilizó la misma red social para denunciar que quienes arrestaron al diputado fueron funcionarios de la Fuerza de Acciones Especiales (FAES), una unidad adscrita a la Policía Nacional Boliviariana (PNB).

Por eso, responsabilizaron “al régimen”, como catalogan al Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, de lo que le suceda a Caro, “quien por ser diputado de la Asamblea goza de inmunidad parlamentaria”.

Según explicó el partido, el arresto se produjo en el sector La Florida de Caracas y agregaron que su detención es parte de lo que denominan “Operación Alacrán”, que fue “articulada por el régimen para intentar desmembrar el Parlamento y entorpecer la reelección del presidente Guaidó el 5 de enero”.

Precisamente este mismo viernes la AN acusó en un comunicado al Gobierno de “la compra de las conciencias” de algunos diputados que “han traicionado a sus electores y pretenden incorporarse en las sesiones del Parlamento e impedir que los diputados perseguidos puedan ejercer su derecho al voto, en evidente coordinación con el régimen usurpador”.

Según desvelan, los diputados José Gregorio Noriega, Luis Parra, José Brito, Adolfo Superlano y Conrado Pérez, así como los suplentes Leandro Domínguez y Jesús Gabriel Peña han vendido su voto en lo que denominan “Operación Alacrán”, por lo que consideran que han traicionado “la causa de la libertad” de Venezuela y su pueblo.

