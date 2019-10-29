Denuncia por plagio contra “Shake it Off” de Taylor Swift vuelve al juzgado

Según informa el portal de entretenimiento Variety, la decisión de reactivar la causa se ha tomado al considerar que “la originalidad, tal y como tradicionalmente se ha entendido, es por lo general una cuestión de hecho” (no de derecho) y, por tanto, debería ser un jurado el que decidiera sobre este asunto.

La demanda fue impulsada por Sean Hall y Nathan Butler, compositores de la canción de 2001 “Playas Gon’ Play”, que interpretó el grupo femenino 3LW y cuya letra dice: “Playas, they gonna play / And haters, they gonna hate / Ballers, they gonna ball / Shot callers, they gonna call”.

Sus autores entienden que Swift plagió esa parte de su letra en su canción “Shake It Off”, cuando dice: “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate / Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake I shake it off, I shake it off”.

En su primera incursión en los tribunales, la demanda fue archivada por un tribunal de California que entendió que el fragmento de “la letra supuestamente infractora está constituido por frases cortas que carecen del mínimo de originalidad y creatividad necesarias para la protección de los derechos de autor”.

El número de denuncias de este tipo se multiplican en los últimos tiempos en EE.UU., donde artistas como Pharrell Williams o Katy Perry fueron hallados culpables recientemente.

Al menos existe una buena nueva para Swift procedente del ámbito judicial, ya que el hombre de 27 años acusado de acosar a la artista y enviarla cartas y correos electrónicos con amenazas se ha declarado culpable y se enfrenta a una pena de 5 años. Además, permanecerá encarcelado hasta la sentencia, prevista para marzo, tal y como han informado el fiscal de este caso en Nashville (EE.UU.).