Demócratas iniciarán juicio político contra Trump por presiones a Ucrania

Por EFE martes 24 de septiembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- La presidenta de la Cámara Baja de EE.UU., la demócrata Nancy Pelosi, anunció este martes que el Congreso iniciará un juicio político contra Donald Trump, tras la revelación de que bloqueó fondos de asistencia a Ucrania y de que habría coaccionado a ese país para que se investigara al exvicepresidente Joseph Biden y su familia.

“Hoy anuncio que la Cámara de Representantes inicia de manera oficial una investigación de juicio político”, apuntó Pelosi en una declaración a la prensa, después de reunirse con legisladores demócratas de la Cámara de Representantes.

“El presidente debe rendir cuentas; nadie está por encima de la ley”, agregó.

Pelosi aseguró que las acciones de Trump han sido una “traición a su juramento del cargo, a la seguridad nacional y a la integridad de las elecciones”.

Según cálculos de medios de comunicación, 163 de los 235 legisladores demócratas de la Cámara Baja ya han hecho público su apoyo al proceso de juicio político, conocido en EE.UU. como “impeachment”.

Se necesitaría contar con 218 votos, la mayoría simple, de la Cámara de Representantes, controlada por los progresistas, para iniciar el procedimiento. No obstante, la predominio republicano en el Senado, que debe también aprobarlo, supone que la iniciativa no saldría adelante.

Varios aspirantes demócratas a la candidatura para la Casa Blanca en 2020 han reiterado que es hora de abrir un juicio político contra Trump, como es el caso de las senadoras Elizabeth Warren y Kamala Harris, o Biden.

En declaraciones desde la sede de las Naciones Unidas, Trump defendió hoy que la opción de iniciar un juicio político en su contra es “una caza de brujas”.

El anuncio de la apertura de un proceso de destitución contra Trump llega tras la revelación de que el gobernante bloqueó fondos de asistencia a Ucrania y de que habría coaccionado a ese país para que se investigara a Biden y a su familia.

Trump, quien asiste en Nueva York a la Asamblea General de la ONU, modificó este martes su primera versión, en la que negó que haya bloqueado fondos para Ucrania, y confirmó que lo hizo de manera temporal para forzar a países europeos, como Francia y Alemania, a que proporcionaran más fondos a Kiev.

Más tarde, el mandatario anunció que divulgará este miércoles la “transcripción completa” y “desclasificada” de su llamada con su homólogo ucraniano, Vladímir Zelenski, ante las acusaciones de que podría haberle presionado para investigar a Biden.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar