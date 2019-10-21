Demandan a Oscar de La Hoya por agresión sexual a una mujer en California

Por EFE lunes 21 de octubre, 2019
Oscar de la Hoya, exboxeador

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- El excampeón mundial de boxeo Oscar de la Hoya agredió sexualmente a una mujer con la que había tenido relaciones consensuadas, según una demanda entablada por la víctima en un tribunal de Los Ángeles, California, que recoge este lunes el medio especializado en famosos TMZ.

El medio detalló que una mujer identificada en la demanda con el alias de Jane Doe, demandó al denominado ‘Golden Boy’ por agredirla sexualmente en un encuentro en 2017, a pesar de que, repetidamente, ella le dijo que se detuviera.

La víctima asegura que conoció al excampeón mundial en 2016 y que en 2017 tuvo una relación sexual consensuada con él, pero que esta relación se salió de lo normal.

Supuestamente, la mujer, una enfermera profesional, llegó a la casa de De la Hoya en Pasadena, California, para un encuentro, y cuando estaban en la habitación él le preguntó que si estaba dispuesta a “experimentar” sexualmente, a lo que ella se rehusó.

Sin embargo, el exboxeador, que al parecer estaba ebrio, no escuchó a la mujer y procedió a agredirla.

La demandante asegura que la mujer gritó de dolor y le dijo a De la Hoya que se detuviera, pero él solo se rió.

Tras el incidente, la supuesta enfermera sufrió de dolor e inflamación por lo que le recetaron medicamentos, reseña TMZ.

Además, la presunta víctima necesitó terapia psicológica.

La mujer no consigna en su demanda si alguna vez presentó un informe ante la policía.

La acción legal, presentada por el abogado Greg Kirakosian, exige un pago por daños (no especificados) por asalto sexual, agresión sexual, violencia de género, negligencia e imposición intencional de angustia emocional.

En 2012, una ‘conejita’ de Playboy, Angelica Marie Cecora, le exigió al expúgil 5 millones de dólares por un supuesto asalto sexual en Nueva York.

Cecora acusó al ‘Golden Boy’, entonces de 38 años, de haberla tratado de manera inapropiada durante una noche de sexo y drogas un año antes en un hotel de la Gran Manzana, en la que el expúgil llegó a fotografiarse vestido con ropa de mujer.

Un juez de Nueva York desestimó la demanda por no encontrar pruebas en la acusación.

Un año antes, De la Hoya, estadounidense de origen mexicano, admitió que atravesó una grave crisis personal por el consumo de alcohol y cocaína, y reveló que intentó suicidarse, aunque finalmente le faltó valor para dar ese paso.

También en 2011, el medallista de oro en los Juegos Olímpicos de Barcelona 92, diez veces campeón del mundo de boxeo y héroe de la comunidad hispana en Estados Unidos, reconoció que fue infiel a su entonces esposa, la cantante puertorriqueña Milly Corretjer.