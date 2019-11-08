Defensa de Lula solicitará su libertad “inmediata” tras decisión de Supremo

Por EFE jueves 7 de noviembre, 2019
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expresidente de Brasil durante una audiencia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- La defensa de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva solicitará a la justicia la libertad “inmediata” del expresidente brasileño tras conversar con él este mismo viernes en la cárcel donde se encuentra preso desde hace 1 año y 7 meses por corrupción y blanqueo de capitales.

Los abogados de Lula pedirán su excarcelación con base en la decisión adoptada este jueves por el Tribunal Supremo de Brasil (STF), que determinó que la prisión de una persona condenada solamente en segunda instancia es inconstitucional.

“Después de la conversación con Lula este viernes llevaremos al juicio de la ejecución un pedido para que se lleve a cabo su inmediata libertad en base al resultado del juicio del STF”, señala un comunicado firmado por los abogados Cristiano Zanin Martins y Valeska T. Martins.

Los letrados informaron que reiterarán ante la máxima corte del país el pedido de habeas corpus con el fin de anular el proceso contra Lula, condenado en tercera instancia a 8 años y 10 meses de prisión por corrupción pasiva y lavado de dinero.

De acuerdo con la defensa, el exjefe de Estado está encarcelado desde hace 579 días “injustamente” y de forma “incompatible” con la ley.

El Partido de los Trabajadores (PT), formación liderada por el expresidente brasileño, celebró la decisión del Tribunal Supremo, que por un ajustado resultado de 6 votos frente a 5 alteró una jurisprudencia establecida en 2016, según la cual un condenado en segunda instancia ya podía ingresar a prisión, aún con apelaciones pendientes en otros dos tribunales superiores.

“La decisión del STF es muy importante para fortalecer la democracia y la Constitución, en el momento en que son amenazadas por el Gobierno de extrema derecha en Brasil”, señaló la presidente de la formación, Gleisi Hoffmann.

De acuerdo con Hoffmann, la decisión del tribunal “reconoce”, después de 1 año y 7 meses, que el expresidente “fue preso durante todo ese periodo de forma ilegal, por una decisión política”.

“Esa crueldad termina aquí, pero seguiremos luchando por la verdadera justicia, que solo vendrá cuando sea anulada la sentencia ilegal de Sergio Moro”, el magistrado que le condenó en primera instancia y actual ministro de Justicia del Gobierno del presidente Jair Bolsonaro.

