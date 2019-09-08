Decenas de heridos y muchos hogares sin luz en Japón por el paso de tifón

Por EFE domingo 8 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Tokio.- Decenas de heridos, casi 900.000 hogares sin luz y graves trastornos en el transporte público ha causado un tifón que castigó a primera de hoy la costa central de Japón, incluida Tokio, según distintos informes de medios locales.

El tifón Faxai se formó en el Pacífico y tocó tierra en la región de Chiba, al noreste de Tokio, hacia las 05.00 hora local (20.00 GMT del domingo).

Según la Agencia Meteorológica de Japón, el decimoquinto tifón de la temporada registraba vientos con una velocidad máxima de 144 kilómetros por hora y rachas de 216 km/h, en dirección nordeste, alejándose otra vez hacia el Pacífico, a unos 30 km/h, tras impactar en la costa oriental de la mayor isla de Japón.

En la localidad de Tateyama, en la prefectura de Chiba, más de una docena de personas resultaron heridas, y una decena más también sufrió lesiones en la ciudad de Chiba, según la agencia local Kyodo.

De acuerdo con la cadena NHK, unas 930.000 viviendas quedaron sin energía eléctrica en las últimas horas.

El tifón obligó a cancelar 138 vuelos hasta esta mañana y en Tokio y sus alrededores hubo numerosas alteraciones en el sistema de transporte público.

JR East, uno de los sistemas más importantes de metro urbano y suburbano que sirve a Tokio y sus alrededores, suspendió sus operaciones antes de que impactara el tifón y tenía programado reanudarlas a lo largo del día de hoy.

Eso estaba creando muchas dificultades en el desplazamiento de los habitantes de Tokio y sus alrededores en la hora pico de incorporación a sus puestos de trabajo este lunes.

También se vieron afectadas las operaciones de trenes-bala en líneas que parten de Tokio, con varias horas de suspensión del servicio, aunque estaban reanudando poco a poco sus operaciones.

