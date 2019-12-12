De luto el boxeo cubano por la muerte del campeón olímpico Jorge Hernández

Por EFE jueves 12 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- El boxeo cubano está de luto este jueves por la repentina muerte del campeón olímpico y mundial Jorge Hernández, que brilló como púgil y entrenador.

Medios deportivos como el portal Jit recordaron que ‘Jorgito’, como era conocido popularmente, nació el 17 de noviembre de 1954 en La Habana, se coronó en los 48 kilos en la cita olímpica de Montreal 1976, dos años después de reinar en el primer certamen del mundo celebrado en la capital de la isla.

El presidente del Instituto Nacional de Deportes, Educación Física y Recreación (INDER), Osvaldo Vento, expresó: “De luto nuestro boxeo, que pierde a una de sus figuras imprescindibles”.

“Dolor en el deporte cubano por el fallecimiento del campeón olímpico y mundial Jorge Hernández Padrón”, escribió el titular del INDER en su cuenta de Twitter.

Hernández también fue subcampeón en el mundial de Belgrado’78 y ganó el oro en los Juegos Panamericanos de México 1975 y en los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe de Santo Domingo 1974.

El torneo de boxeo Playa Girón -el más importante de la disciplina de carácter nacional en la isla- que comenzará este viernes en la provincia oriental de Camagüey rendirá un homenaje al fallecido púgil, según informó el presidente de la Federación Cubana de Boxeo, Alberto Puig.

“Lamentamos profundamente su partida física y nos sumamos a las condolencias que genera”, manifestó Puig.

Hernández acumuló títulos nacionales y otros galardones en el extranjero y tras su retiro del boxeo activo se destacó en su labor como técnico de la selección élite de Cuba.

