Dayanara Torres anunció que sus exámenes de cáncer salieron negativos

Comparte esta noticia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La ex Miss Universo puertorriqueña Dayana Torres manifestó sentirse feliz porque sus últimos exámenes de control de cancer salieron negativos.

Torres agradeció “a todos ustedes que siempre rezaron por mí, no me dejaron ir y me hicieron parte de sus familias y oraciones.

Hace un año Torres anunció que había sido diagnosticada con cáncer de piel. Desde entonces ha utilizado sus redes sociales para mantener informados a sus seguidores sobre el proceso de su tratamiento y recuperación.

En el último mensaje posteado explicó además que a madera de control tendrá que repetir estos exámenes junto con radiación cada tres meses por los próximos dos años.

Anuncios

Relacionado