Darlene lanza el tema “Yo tengo el pikete”

Por EFE jueves 5 de septiembre, 2019
Darlene

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La cantante dominicana Darlene anunció este jueves su nuevo tema, “Yo tengo el pikete”, en el cual colabora su homólogo Shelow Shaq y que forma parte de su primer álbum, a estrenarse en las próximas semanas.

“Yo tengo el pikete” es una mezcla de salsa y ‘trap’, que Darlene presenta para traer novedad y brindar una propuesta diferente como “digna representante” de la mujer latina de estos tiempos. El tema viene acompañado de un videoclip y sigue al anterior “Solita”, según se destaca en un comunicado de enviado por sus representantes.

Darlene busca posicionarse, “gracias a su talento y carisma”, entre las favoritas en el género urbano femenino, además de que persigue internacionalizar su música.

La intérprete, que forma parte de Most Wanted La Familia, se suma a la parrilla de artistas que maneja la empresa Sánchez Family Entertaiment del empresario y artista, Papi Sánchez, quien afirmó que trabaja para afianzar la carrera de la cantante tanto en el país como a nivel internacional.

“Darlene tiene todas las cualidades de llegar a donde quiera llegar. Cuando me preguntaban en entrevistas sobre los talentos de aquí, siempre resaltaba su capacidad al decir que podía trascender fuera de República Dominicana. Para mí es la artista femenina más preparada que tiene este país, por tal razón, yo voy apostar a ella”, afirmó Sánchez.

De su lado, Darlene dijo estar “feliz porque mi equipo sigue creciendo y juntos trabajaremos para lograr mis metas como artista, entre ellas, que mi música pueda trascender fronteras como siempre he anhelado”.

El debut de Darlene se produjo a mediados de 2015 con el tema “Quiero bailar”, canción producida por Most Wanted La Familia, en el cual colaboró el cantante urbano Shadow Blow; anteriormente grabó con el puertorriqueño Tempo y los dominicanos La Insuperable, Cromo X, Crazy Design y Toxi Crow.

