Daddy Yankee ofrecerá una cuarta función en la capital puertorriqueña

Por EFE sábado 28 de septiembre, 2019
Daddy Yankee

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- El reguetonero puertorriqueño Daddy Yankee anunció este sábado, en su cuenta de Instagram, que ofrecerá el próximo 8 de diciembre un cuarto concierto en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico de San Juan después de que se acabaran los boletos para las dos primeras funciones.

Miles de personas se agolparon desde la noche del viernes a las puertas del Coliseo de Puerto Rico para pernoctar y adquirir hoy los boletos para el concierto del sábado 7 de diciembre.

El artista anunció que también podrán adquirir boletos para el concierto del domingo 8 de diciembre, en actuaciones parte de su gira “Con Calma Pal’ Choli”.

“Ten cuida’o con el pirata del Caribe, mañana tienen a escoger, en mi ultima aparición”, señaló el artista en su cuenta de Instagram.

“Wow lo veo y no lo creo ! Gracias Gracias mil Gracias”, indica el cantante junto a una foto de personas preparadas el viernes en tiendas de campaña para pasar la noche y hacerse con un boleto hoy.

Medios locales indican que por encargo del artista fueron repartidas pizzas a las personas que esperaban en las afueras del Coliseo para pasar la noche y asegurarse hoy su boleto.

Los boletos para ambas funciones se venden este sábado desde las 10:00 hora local (14:00 GMT) en el Choliseo.

Daddy Yankee había anunciado el pasado día 20 la venta de boletos para el tercer concierto tras venderse la segunda función de su espectáculo “Con Calma pa’l Choli”, pautado para el 6 de diciembre en Puerto Rico y que marcará sus primeros conciertos en solitario en la isla en doce años.

Las entradas de este segundo espectáculo se agotaron en casi hora y media.

La primera presentación será el 5 de diciembre y los boletos para la misma se agotaron en menos de una hora.

Los conciertos de diciembre serán los primeros en solitario en doce años en Puerto Rico, ya que durante ese tiempo ofreció presentaciones en dúo junto a Don Omar y Nicky Jam.

Daddy Yankee también se había presentado como invitado de conciertos de otros artistas, especialmente de Wisin y Yandel.

En octubre de 2018, Daddy Yankee recibió diez récords Guinness, siete de ellos por el éxito mundial de “Despacito”.

