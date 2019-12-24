Cuñado de Felipe VI sale de la cárcel para su primer permiso penitenciario

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ávila (España).- Iñaki Urdangarin, el cuñado del rey Felipe VI, en prisión por un caso de corrupción, disfruta desde este martes de su primer permiso penitenciario de cuatro días, con lo que podrá pasar la Navidad con su familia.


Urdangarín (1968), esposo de la infanta Cristina de Borbón, hermana del monarca, está en una pequeña prisión de la provincia de Ávila, próxima a Madrid, desde el 18 de junio de 2018, condenado a cinco años y diez meses de cárcel por malversación, prevaricación, fraude a la Administración, dos delitos fiscales y tráfico de influencias en un caso de corrupción, conocido como caso Nóos.

El cuñado del rey, que está solo en un módulo dentro de una cárcel de mujeres, sale desde el paso mes de septiembre dos días a la semana para ejercer una labor de voluntariado con una ONG de atención a personas con discapacidad, en un pueblo próximo a Madrid.

Iñaki Urdangarin solicitó este permiso penitenciario a finales del pasado mes de noviembre, una vez cumplida una cuarta parte de la pena, tal como permite la legislación española.

Aunque inicialmente solicitó siete días, el máximo que contempla la ley, la Junta de Tratamiento de la prisión lo redujo a los cuatro que disfruta a partir de hoy.

Urdangarín, admirado años antes por ser un deportista de élite que entró en la Familia Real, se casó con la infanta Cristina, hija menor de los reyes Juan Carlos I y Sofía, en 1997 y son padres de cuatro hijos.

Anuncios