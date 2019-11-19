Cuba restablece rutas de autobuses nacionales tras crisis de combustible

Por EFE lunes 18 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- Cuba restablecerá 43 rutas de autobuses nacionales a partir del 22 de noviembre y la cobertura a todos los destinos como era antes de la reducción aplicada por el gobierno en los últimos dos meses debido a la aguda crisis de combustible que atravesaba la isla.

La estatal Empresa de Ómnibus Nacionales (EON) informó este lunes de que al reanudar sus servicios aumentan a 345 las salidas diarias de autobuses, muchas de las cuales fueron canceladas el pasado 15 de septiembre cuando se restringió al mínimo el transporte público por carretera.

Directivos de la entidad explicaron que se han corregido algunos destinos y por eso habrá viajes diarios, en días alternos, dos o tres veces por semana o cada cierto tiempo en el mes, según cita un reporte de la estatal Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN).

El pasado 11 de septiembre el presidente cubano, Miguel Díaz-Canel, anunció que el país se enfrentaba a una complicada situación energética “coyuntural” porque había dejado de recibir petróleo temporalmente debido a las presiones de Estados Unidos a las navieras para evitar la llegada de combustible a Cuba en represalia por su apoyo a Venezuela.

Esa situación ha afectado particularmente al combustible diésel, el que consume la mayoría de los vehículos que circulan en Cuba, incluida la flota de transporte público.

Ante esa circunstancia el Gobierno de la isla dispuso una serie de “medidas de ajuste y ahorro” que impactaron especialmente a los servicios del transporte público por carretera y tren.

El director adjunto de la EON, Jesús Martínez, indicó hoy que todavía no se completa la cantidad de viajes diarios -419- que se realizaban antes de las medidas restrictivas.

No obstante, precisó que se han interconectado a todos los destinos y que el 58 % de las nuevas rutas involucran a La Habana de una manera u otra, mientras el resto corresponde a provincias y municipios.

A las medidas de ahorro de combustible en el transporte estatal se sumaron otras en el sector público como la reducción del diésel asignado a organismos y empresas, y de los horarios de climatización en dependencias adscritas a la administración.

