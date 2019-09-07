Cuba rechaza las nuevas sanciones de EEUU que limitan remesas y transacciones

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019
Bruno Rodríguez, ministro de Exteriores cubano

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- El Gobierno de Cuba condenó las nuevas medidas de castigo anunciadas este viernes por Estados Unidos, que endurecen aún más el embargo impuesto a la isla al limitar las remesas de familiares y las transacciones financieras a través de terceros países.

El ministro de Exteriores cubano, Bruno Rodríguez, rechazó “enérgicamente” las nuevas sanciones, que consideró un “intento oportunista de dividir a los cubanos” y acusó a Estados Unidos de “mentir descaradamente” para responsabilizar a Cuba de “su fracaso en forzar el derrocamiento del Gobierno bolivariano” de Venezuela.

“No doblegarán la voluntad de los cubanos y crecerá el rechazo universal contra el bloqueo (embargo)”, apuntó el canciller a través de Twitter.

Horas antes la Oficina de Control de Activos Extranjeros (OFAC) estadounidense anunció que quedará limitada a 1.000 dólares por trimestre la cantidad que los cubanos residentes en el país norteamericano pueden enviar a sus familiares en la isla.

El organismo de control financiero dependiente del Departamento del Tesoro también indicó que desde el próximo 9 de octubre serán ilegales las remesas a familiares cercanos de funcionarios cubanos en la lista negra y miembros del Partido Comunista de Cuba.

Hasta ahora no existían límites de cantidad ni de frecuencia desde que las remesas a Cuba entraran en vigencia en 2014, cuando la Administración del expresidente Barack Obama (2009-2017) normalizó las relaciones con la isla caribeña, poniendo fin a cinco décadas de hostilidad iniciada en plena Guerra Fría.

Otra prohibición anunciada este viernes por la OFAC afecta a las llamadas transacciones “de giro en U”, lo que impedirá a instituciones bancarias sujetas a la jurisdicción estadounidense procesar ciertas transferencias de fondos a Cuba aunque estas se originen y terminen fuera de Estados Unidos.

Estados Unidos cree que las nuevas sanciones servirán para “aislar financieramente al régimen cubano”, al que responsabiliza de la “opresión” a su propio pueblo y el “apoyo a otras dictaduras en toda la región, como el régimen ilegítimo del (presidente venezolano Nicolás) Maduro”, según un comunicado del secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin.

En junio la Administración del presidente Donald Trump prohibió los viajes en crucero a Cuba y limitó aún más las posibilidades de viaje a la isla para ciudadanos estadounidenses, aunque los vuelos comerciales entre ambos países siguen operando con normalidad.

Desde su llegada a la Casa Blanca en enero de 2017, Trump ha endurecido la política hacia Cuba con reducciones del personal diplomático y la activación del título III de la Ley Helms Burton que permite demandas en tribunales estadounidenses por bienes expropiados tras la Revolución y sanciones a los hoteles de la isla, aumentando el alcance del embargo económico y comercial.

