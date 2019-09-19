Cuba inicia la consulta sobre las candidaturas para elegir al nuevo Gobierno

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019
Miguel Díaz-Canel, presidente de Cuba

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- Cuba inició este miércoles un proceso de consulta con los diputados para elegir los principales cargos de un nuevo Gobierno, entre ellos los del presidente y el vicepresidente, la dirección de la Asamblea Nacional y el Consejo de Estado.

Las propuestas de los legisladores, que designaron a los aspirantes a ocupar los cargos, se analizarán para conformar los proyectos de candidaturas y someterlos a aprobación de cara a las próximas elecciones, según explicó la presidenta de la Comisión de Candidaturas Nacional (CCN), María Consuelo Baeza, citada por la estatal Agencia Cubana de Noticias.

Baeza señaló que como establece el Artículo 215 de la nueva Ley Electoral aprobada el pasado julio -en cumplimiento de la Constitución proclamada el 10 de abril-, “de manera personal, anónima y por escrito” todos los legisladores entregarán sus propuestas.

En esta primera jornada ya ejercieron ese derecho los diputados de las provincias orientales de Guantánamo, Holguín, Sancti Spíritus, Pinar del Río y un grupo de los de La Habana, donde el proceso transcurrirá hasta el próximo 20 de septiembre.

A partir de este jueves lo harán los legisladores de las provincias orientales Santiago de Cuba y Las Tunas, la central Villa Clara y la occidental Artemisa, el viernes y el sábado continuará este paso con los parlamentarios de Granma, Camagüey, Cienfuegos, Mayabeque, Ciego de Ávila, Matanzas y el municipio especial Isla de la Juventud.

La titular de la CCN señaló que todos los diputados recibieron la Ley Electoral y que en una reunión inicial por territorio se les explica la importancia y objetivos de este paso.

Una de las disposiciones transitorias de la nueva Cara Magna establece que tras ser aprobada la Ley Electoral, la Asamblea Nacional en el plazo de tres meses elige de entre sus diputados a su presidente, vicepresidente y secretario, a los demás miembros del Consejo de Estado, y al presidente y vicepresidente de la República.

De acuerdo con lo anunciado, esa elección se realizará el próximo mes de octubre durante una sesión extraordinaria de la Asamblea Nacional.

Una vez elegido el presidente de la República -hasta ahora conocido como “presidente del Consejo de Estado y de Ministros”- este designará al primer ministro, ambos cargos instituidos por la nueva Carta Magna.

La nueva Ley Electoral mantiene el proceso de elección directa de los diputados y reduce la composición del Consejo de Estado -máximo órgano de Gobierno del país-, de 31 a 21 miembros, incluyendo a su dirección.

Entre sus principales cambios también figuran la creación de la Comisión Electoral Nacional como órgano permanente y la modificación de la proporción de los diputados en busca de una mejor distribución territorial en la representación de la Asamblea, que pasará a tener 474 miembros en lugar de los 605 actuales.

Se establecen tres tipos de elecciones: las municipales, donde se eligen los delegados a las Asambleas Municipales (concejales); la nacional, para seleccionar a los diputados, y la de gobernadores, otra nueva figura incluida en la recién proclamada Constitución.

No varía el procedimiento electoral para los delegados municipales, cuyas candidaturas son propuestas directamente por los vecinos, mientras que las de los diputados a la Asamblea Nacional continuarán a cargo de comisiones de candidaturas.

El Parlamento continuará eligiendo a su vez al presidente y a los vicepresidentes del país de entre sus integrantes, por lo que sigue cerrada la puerta a elecciones presidenciales directas.

