Cuba habla con Kenia y Somalia sobre gestión para regreso de médicos raptados

Por EFE lunes 30 de diciembre, 2019
Miguel Díaz-Canel, presidente de Cuba

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, conversó con los mandatarios de Kenia y de Somalia sobre las gestiones para el retorno a la isla de los dos médicos cubanos que fueron secuestrados hace ocho meses por supuestos miembros del grupo yihadista somalí Al Shabab en la ciudad keniana de Mandera.

“Sostuve conversaciones con los Presidentes de Kenia (Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta) y Somalia (Abdullahi Mohamed)”, escribió el mandatario de la isla caribeña en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

El gobernante cubano refirió en el mismo mensaje que intercambió con sus homólogos de ambos países africanos sobre “el estado actual de las relaciones bilaterales y sobre las gestiones para el regreso seguro a la Patria de los médicos Assel Herrera y Landy Rodríguez”.

Además expresó su apoyo a las familias de ambos galenos que fueron raptados el pasado 12 de abril por presuntos integrantes del movimiento terrorista Al Shabab cerca de la frontera con Somalia.

A mediados de este mes, la viceprimer ministra de la isla, Inés María Chapman, dijo tras regresar de Kenia, donde participó en una cumbre internacional, que autoridades de ese país le ratificaron que los doctores secuestrados “se encuentran bien”.

La alta funcionaria cubana explicó entonces a medios estatales que había mantenido un “amplio diálogo” con el presidente keniano y que las autoridades del país africano ratificaron que continuarán los esfuerzos para el “regreso seguro” de los dos médicos a la isla.

El rapto de Rodríguez, cirujano de la provincia central cubana de Villa Clara, y de Herrera, especialista de Medicina General Integral de la provincia oriental de Las Tunas, ocurrió cuando se dirigían a trabajar en el hospital de Mandera acompañados de escoltas armados.

El vehículo en el que viajaban fue interceptado y luego de un tiroteo en el que murió uno de sus custodios ambos quedaron en poder de sus captores.

El Gobierno de Nairobi cree que detrás de ese acto se encuentran militantes de Al Shabab, grupo que se adhirió a Al Qaeda en 2012 y, pese a que opera en Somalia, suele hacer incursiones en el territorio vecino de Kenia para perpetrar ataques.

Meses atrás, el ministro cubano de Salud Pública, José Ángel Portal, afirmó que “se realizan todas las acciones posibles” para el regreso de los médicos secuestrados, aunque alertó de que el proceso es “complejo” que requiere “tiempo y discreción para su éxito”.

Los especialistas secuestrados forman parte de una brigada de 101 profesionales cubanos que incluye a radiólogos, cirujanos, ortopédicos, neurólogos y nefrólogos llegados en 2018 a Kenia por un acuerdo bilateral para mejorar el acceso a servicios sanitarios en esa nación de África Oriental.

Después del suceso, Cuba reubicó a sus médicos que trabajaban en las regiones fronterizas con Somalia.

Anuncios