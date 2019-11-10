Cuba denuncia “golpe de Estado” en Bolivia tras la dimisión de Evo Morales

Por EFE domingo 10 de noviembre, 2019
Miguel Díaz-Canel, presidente de Cuba

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expresó su “enérgica” condena al “golpe de estado” en Bolivia y expresó su solidaridad con el gobernante del país suramericano, Evo Morales, quien anunció este domingo su dimisión a la Presidencia después de casi 14 años en el poder.

Díaz-Canel afirmó que “la derecha con violento y cobarde golpe de estado atenta contra la democracia en #Bolivia”, en un mensaje publicado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

“Nuestra enérgica condena al golpe de estado y nuestra solidaridad con el hermano Pdte @evoespueblo”, escribió el mandatario cubano en el mismo tuit.

Además afirmó que “el mundo se debe movilizar por la vida y la libertad de Evo” seguido de las etiquetas #EvoNoEstasSolo #SomosCuba.

Horas antes del anuncio de la dimisión de Evo Morales, ya el presidente de Cuba había denunciado “la estrategia golpista opositora” subrayando que había desatado en #Bolivia “la violencia, que ha costado muertes, cientos de heridos y expresiones condenables de racismo hacia los pueblos originarios”.

El canciller de la isla, Bruno Rodríguez, también reaccionó con una “enérgica condena” al “golpe de estado” en Bolivia y manifestó la solidaridad de Cuba con “el hermano Pdte @evoespueblo, protagonista y símbolo de la reivindicación de los pueblos originarios de #NuestraAmérica”.

Evo Morales anunció su renuncia este domingo en una comparecencia televisiva durante la cual lamentó un “golpe cívico” y que la Policía se hubiera replegado a sus cuarteles en los últimos días.

Morales reiteró sus acusaciones contra el expresidente boliviano Carlos Mesa (2003-2005) y el opositor Luis Fernando Camacho de instar un golpe de Estado para obligarlo a abandonar el poder y les pidió que “no maltraten” a los bolivianos y les “dejen de patear”.

“No queremos enfrentamientos”, dijo Morales, a la vez que confirmó su renuncia para propiciar la “pacificación” de Bolivia y que “vuelva la paz social”.

Bolivia ha estado inmersa en una grave crisis desde que el día siguiente de los comicios generales del pasado 20 de octubre.

Al menos tres personas han fallecido y 421 han resultado heridas desde entonces en enfrentamientos ente partidarios y detractores del mandatario Morales, según datos de la Defensoría del Pueblo de Bolivia.

