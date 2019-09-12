Cuba considera una “vergüenza” y “grave amenaza” la activación del TIAR

“Es una vergüenza y una grave amenaza a la paz y la seguridad de todos, el intento de un pequeño grupo de países de activar el #TIAR”, escribió el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Bruno Rodríguez, en su cuenta de Twitter.

El canciller cubano afirmó que el TIAR es “uno de los peores instrumentos de dominación de #EEUU, empleado para justificar agresiones e intervenciones militares en la región”, y agregó “Opongámonos”.

La decisión se tomó en la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) -con sede en Washington-, que ejerce como testigo del TIAR, también conocido como “Tratado de Río” y firmado en 1947.

Las doce naciones que apoyaron la activación del TIAR son: Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, EE.UU., Guatemala, Haití, Honduras, Paraguay, República Dominicana y Venezuela, que estuvo representada por los delegados del líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino por más de medio centenar de naciones.

Esos países decidieron hoy convocar una reunión de los ministros de Exteriores de las naciones firmantes del TIAR para que, en la segunda quincena de este mes de septiembre, en los márgenes de la Asamblea General de la ONU en Nueva York, decidan qué medidas tomar con relación a Venezuela.

Para justificar ese primer paso, los doce países firmantes argumentaron que “la crisis en Venezuela tiene un efecto desestabilizador, representando una clara amenaza a la paz y a la seguridad” en la región.

El TIAR (una especie de OTAN americana que abre la puerta a la intervención militar) es un instrumento jurídico creado en 1947 que recoge el principio de defensa mutua y establece que un ataque armado por parte de cualquier Estado contra otro será considerado como un ataque contra todos y, en consecuencia, los firmantes se comprometen a hacer frente a esa amenaza juntos.

Venezuela se retiró de ese tratado en 2013 por iniciativa del fallecido presidente venezolano Hugo Chávez. Sin embargo, en julio de este año el Parlamento dirigido por Guaidó aprobó el regreso del país a ese pacto de defensa, una decisión que no reconoce el Ejecutivo de Maduro.

Desde su entrada en vigor, el tratado ha sido invocado en una veintena de ocasiones, aunque dos son las más recordadas: en 1982 Argentina apeló a él frente al Reino Unido en la Guerra de las Malvinas, y en 2001 EE.UU. recurrió a ese instrumento tras los ataques del 11 de septiembre, de los que hoy se cumplen 18 años.

Cuba fue uno de los países firmantes del TIAR el 2 de septiembre de 1947 en Río de Janeiro durante la Conferencia Interamericana para el Mantenimiento de la Paz y la Seguridad del Continente después de la II Guerra Mundial (1939-1945).

Pero en la actualidad, aunque sigue siendo un Estado firmante del TIAR, no lo es en la práctica porque no participa en ese mecanismo al no ser un Estado activo de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA).

Cuba, miembro de la OEA desde su creación en 1948, fue suspendida en 1962 tras el triunfo de la Revolución liderada por Fidel Castro debido a su adhesión al marxismo-leninismo en el marco de la Guerra Fría. Aunque en 2009 el organismo continental levantó la suspensión a Cuba, el Gobierno de la isla ha reiterado que no volverá a ser miembro activo de esa organización.