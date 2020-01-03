Cuba condena el asesinato de Soleimani y teme escalada de violencia

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020
Bruno Rodríguez, ministro de Exteriores cubano

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- El Gobierno de Cuba condenó el bombardeo de Estados Unidos que esta madrugada acabó con la vida de un poderoso comandante iraní y líderes chiíes en Bagdad, y advirtió del peligro de una posible escalada de violencia en Oriente Medio.

“Condenamos enérgicamente bombardeo de #EEUU vs aeropuerto de Bagdad y uso de misiles para asesinato selectivo”, expresó el ministro de Exteriores cubano, Bruno Rodríguez, en su cuenta de Twitter.

El canciller afirmó que “esta acción representa una grave escalada en la región de Medio Oriente, donde puede estallar conflicto con incalculables consecuencias para la paz y seguridad” en el mundo.

Cuba se une, de este modo, a las reacciones internacionales tras la acción unilateral estadounidense, que ha sido recibida con preocupación en Europa y con críticas por parte de países que antagonizan con el Gobierno de Donald Trump, como China o Rusia.

El presidente estadounidense ordenó el ataque con drones que esta madrugada acabó con la vida de Qasem Soleimani, comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución iraní.

Además de Soleimani y el esposo de su hija, también pereció el vicepresidente de la Multitud Popular, Abu Mahdi al Mohandes, y otras cinco personas, incluidos miembros de la Multitud Popular, integrada principalmente por milicias chiíes y respaldada por Teherán.

El Pentágono justificó el ataque asegurando que el general iraní estaba desarrollando planes para atacar a los diplomáticos y miembros del servicio estadounidenses en Irak y en toda la región.

Trump, por su parte, también responsabilizó a Soleimani de la muerte el pasado 27 de diciembre de un contratista estadounidense en un ataque contra una base militar en Irak y de haber orquestado el asalto a la Embajada de EE.UU. en Irak.

Irán ha prometido que tomará represalias y, en respuesta, EE.UU. designó hoy como terrorista a la Liga Verdadera, un grupo afiliado a la Fuerza Quds, destinada a las operaciones en el extranjero y que depende de la Guardia Revolucionaria de Irán, ya designado como grupo terrorista por Washington.

Además, el Pentágono tiene previsto enviar a Oriente Medio entre 3.000 y 3.500 soldados, según informaron las cadenas de televisión CNN y NBC.

