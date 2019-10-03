Cuatro muertos en el ataque con cuchillo contra policías en París

Por EFE jueves 3 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, PARÍS.- Al menos cuatro personas han muerto en el ataque perpetrado con cuchillo por un funcionario de las fuerzas de seguridad francesas contra otros agentes en la Prefectura de Policía en París, informó este jueves un representante sindical.

El secretario regional del sindicato Alliance Police Nationale, Loïc Travers, explicó a la prensa que el autor del ataque, un trabajador del personal administrativo con más de 20 años de experiencia, fue abatido por otro policía con un arma automática.

Según Travers, el agresor comenzó el ataque en su propio despacho, tras lo cual salió y continuó la agresión en las dependencias de la Prefectura, ubicada junto a la catedral Notre Dame de París.

