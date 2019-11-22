Críticas a filme de Eastwood por sugerir que reportera ofreció sexo por datos

Por EFE jueves 21 de noviembre, 2019
Clint Eastwood

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Los Ángeles (EE.UU.).- El cineasta Clint Eastwood recibió críticas durante el estreno de su nueva película, “Richard Jewell”, por supuestamente insinuar que la periodista que publicó la identidad del sospechoso en los atentados a los JJ.OO. de Atlanta de 1996 tuvo relaciones sexuales a cambio de información.

Según el medio especializado The Hollywood Reporter, durante un coloquio en el American Film Institute con Eastwood tras el estreno de la cinta, basada en hechos reales, algunos espectadores cuestionaron esa insinuación de que la reportera que destapó la acusación errónea en un periódico local de Atlanta hubiera ofrecido sexo a cambio.

La cinta de Eastwood, que llegará a los cines el 13 de diciembre, narra los hechos por los que el agente del FBI Richard Jewell, quien descubrió el plan del atentado y evacuó el parque olímpico en 1996, acabó siendo considerado el principal sospechoso.

El agente estuvo en el punto de mira durante varias semanas por una acusación errónea iniciada por otros miembros del FBI, que se publicó en la prensa y focalizó la atención pública hasta que se demostró su inocencia y se detuvo al verdadero culpable.

En la película, se deja entender que la reportera de The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Kathy Scruggs, fallecida en 2001, ofreció sexo a cambio de revelar el nombre del agente sospechoso, un detalle sobre el que la trama no tiene evidencias en la vida real, según el actual editor jefe del periódico para el que trabajaba, Kevin Riley.

“No hay ninguna evidencia de que ese fuera el modo en el que Kathy logró la noticia, eso salió de la nada”, dijo Riley a The Hollywood Reporter.

En la polémica escena, la periodista, interpretada por Olivia Wilde, ofrecería dormir con el agente del FBI Tom Shaw, encarnado por Jon Hamm.

Tras una conversación en la que consigue saber el nombre del acusado, el agente pregunta a la mujer si deberían conseguir una habitación de hotel o regresar al auto, tras lo que se da a entender que duermen juntos, según The Hollywood Reporter.

“No conocía a Kathy Scruggs, pero la gente que hablaba de ella como una gran reportera incansable para desarrollar fuentes”, explicó dice Riley en declaraciones a la revista People.

“Persistir en esta idea de que una periodista mujer solo obtiene una gran historia de esta manera no solo es completamente falso e insultante para todas las mujeres, francamente para todos en esta profesión, pero especialmente para las mujeres, es preocupante”, agregó.

