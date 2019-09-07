Critican al Gobierno de Bahamas por lentitud en rescates tras huracán Dorian

Por EFE sábado 7 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- El exprocurador general de Bahamas Alfred Sears criticó en una carta abierta al primer ministro del país, Hubert Minnis, la forma “dispar, lenta y discriminatoria” en la que se adelanta el proceso de rescate de supervivientes en Gran Bahama y las islas Ábaco tras el paso del devastador huracán Dorian.

“No hay justicia”, indicó en su misiva difundida este sábado, en la que también relata que durante seis horas intentó este jueves “desesperadamente” sacar a su familia de Ábaco, donde presenció la “disparidad” en la atención a aquellos que desean salir.

“Parece que no ha justicia para los pobres en las Bahamas”, agregó.

Cuando aún no ha transcurrido ni una semana tras el paso de Dorian que causó destrucción masiva, inundaciones y, hasta el momento, la muerte a 43 personas, la mayor preocupación es que no se propaguen entre la población enfermedades como el cólera debido a la insalubridad y las aguas estancadas en las áreas afectadas.

El número de habitantes de Gran Bahama es de unas 51.500 personas y la de Gran Ábaco es de 17.000.

Precisamente, el Gobierno prosiguió hoy con la instalación de morgues móviles para atender los cadáveres que están siendo recuperados y embalsamados “in situ”.

Las instalaciones hospitalarias están parcialmente derruidas como es el caso del hospital principal de Gran Bahama, donde solo funciona una clínica privada a la que resulta complicado acceder por los altos niveles de agua.

Por su parte, el hospital en Gran Ábaco tiene escasez de material médico y carece de agua potable, detallaron hoy medios locales.

Sears escribió en su carta abierta que “solo funcionarios del Gobierno, ejecutivos de grandes compañías, los heridos graves, ciudadanos estadounidenses o los que tiene contactos, están siendo evacuados de Ábaco”.

“Dios proteja al bahameño medio, que no es una prioridad para el Gobierno tras el peor desastre nacional”, dijo.

Por otro lado, Sears pidió urgentemente al ejecutivo de la isla que se evacúe a las personas gratis a lugares seguros donde puedan ser consolados y atendidos.

Reveló, además, que parte de su familia, que residía en Ábaco, en Murphy Town, lo ha perdido todo por el huracán y espera que sean rescatados en lo que queda de fin de semana, ya que algunos aeródromos de menor calado han sido reabiertos, así como los puertos.

El aeropuerto principal en Freeport está parcialmente destruido.

