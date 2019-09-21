Cristiano devuelve el triunfo a un gris Juventus

Por EFE sábado 21 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Roma.- El portugués Cristiano Ronaldo anotó este sábado un penalti ante el Hellas Verona para devolver el triunfo a un gris Juventus Turín (2-1) en la Serie A, tras el 0-0 liguero de la semana pasada contra el Fiorentina y el 2-2 del miércoles contra el Atlético Madrid en la Liga de Campeones.

El primer gol del galés Aaron Ramsey con la camiseta del Juventus y la pena máxima de Cristiano permitieron al equipo del técnico Maurizio Sarri remontar un golazo del portugués Miguel Veloso, que había adelantado a un Hellas Verona valiente y luchador hasta el último minuto.

Las opciones del Verona se acabaron en el 90, cuando Gianluigi Buffon, titular este sábado, le negó el empate a Darko Lazovic y cuando Veloso estrelló contra la parte superior del larguero el rebote.

Tras el empate de Madrid, Sarri apostó por varias rotaciones este sábado, con Buffon que alcanzó a Paolo Maldini como jugador italiano con más partidos disputados a nivel de clubes (902), el argentino Paulo Dybala, ovacionado por su afición, o Ramsey.

Y el partido se le había puesto cuesta arriba al Juventus, ya que el Verona se adelantó con un tremendo golazo del portugués Miguel Veloso. El centrocampista luso batió a Buffon con un zurdazo a bote pronto desde los 25 metros, segundos después de que Samuel Di Carmine lanzará un penalti al poste y de que el serbio Darko Lazovic golpeara al larguero en el rebote.

Sin embargo, el Juventus tardó menos de diez minutos para igualar gracias al primer gol de Ramsey como juventino, con un remate desde fuera del área que entró tras una desviación de un defensa, y completó la remontada nada más empezar la reanudación, cuando Cristiano transformó con seguridad un penalti.

El segundo gol liguero del año de Cristiano dio ventaja a un cuadro turinés que tuvo que sufrir hasta el final ante la agresividad del Verona. Fue Veloso, el mejor de su equipo este sábado, en asustar a Buffon con unos centros peligrosos y un disparo que impactó en el larguero en el minuto 90, después de que Buffon despejara una volea de Lazovic.

Con estos tres puntos, el Juventus superó momentáneamente al Inter de Milán, líder con el pleno de puntos que se enfrenta al Milan en el derbi este mismo sábado. Por su parte, el Verona se quedó duodécimo, con cuatro puntos.

Horas antes, el recién ascendido Brescia, todavía sin el sancionado Mario Balotelli, sumó su segunda victoria de la temporada, ambas como visitante, esta vez en el campo del Udinese (1-0) gracias a una diana del ítalo-brasileño Romulo Souza.

