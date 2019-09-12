Crean en EE.UU. biomaterial para desactivar células cardíacas malignas

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Denver (EE.UU.).- Un nuevo biomaterial que imita el tejido del corazón humano ayudará a desactivar las células que, con el paso de los años, endurecen las válvulas del órgano vital e impiden la circulación de la sangre, anunciaron este jueves científicos de la Universidad de Colorado.

El material, realizado por ingenieros de la Universidad de Colorado (CU) en Boulder, así como por investigadores del Centro Médico Anschutz de la propia universidad en Denver, “imita” el tejido de corazones tanto sanos como enfermos.

También, de acuerdo con los científicos, facilita el análisis de los resultados de implantes de válvulas cardíacas artificiales, un campo hasta ahora poco estudiado.

En otras palabras, el novedoso biomaterial “ofrece un nuevo entendimiento de la manera en que el tejido cardíaco se recompone luego de una cirugía”, un proceso que “permanece mayormente desconocido”.

Al llegar aproximadamente a los 75 años, las células conocidas como “fibroblastos” se transforman en “miofibroblastos”, pasando de ser “benignas” a “malignas” ya que estos últimos endurecen las válvulas del corazón.

Pero cuando esas válvulas se reemplazan por otras artificiales, por alguna razón aún no comprendida, los “miofibroblastos” revierten a “fibroblastos”.

El nuevo tejido artificial permitirá entender “el cómo y el porqué” de ese proceso, indicó el doctor Brian Aguado, autor del estudio e investigador de postdoctorados en CU-Boulder.

De esa manera, dijo el galeno, se podrá cuantificar mejor la recuperación de un paciente luego de una operación del corazón y se podrán evitar complicaciones.

También, es posible que el nuevo biomaterial, al “replicar el microambiente del corazón”, permita descubrir cómo desactivar a los “miofibroblastos”.

“El corazón no está hecho de plástico como lo es una placa de cultivo. Tuvimos que diseñar materiales que pudiesen reflejar los varios niveles de rigidez de las válvulas y del tejido cardíaco, tanto sano como enfermo”, aseveró Aguado.

Este biomaterial se creó con muestras sanguíneas de pacientes con problemas cardíacos, tanto antes como después de ser operados. El material se mantiene “como si estuviese vivo” dentro de hidrogel, en condiciones que “copian” a las del corazón humano.

De esa manera se descubrieron las proteínas asociadas con la desactivación de los “miofibroblastos” y con la reconstrucción que tiene lugar en el corazón luego de ser operado.

Ese tipo de observaciones, dice el reporte de CU-Boulder, no hubiesen sido posibles usando métodos convencionales.

Una de las primeras aplicaciones del descubrimiento sería el desarrollo de nuevas terapias contra la fibrosis cardíaca (engrosamiento de las válvulas del corazón), así como un mejor entendimiento del diferente impacto que las operaciones cardíacas tienen en hombres y en mujeres, anotó el doctor Timothy McKinsey, de la Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad de Colorado.

Por su parte, Aguado comentó que se sentía “un poco sorprendido” por los resultados, ya que no se había anticipado que el implante de válvulas cardíacas artificiales afectase “a sistemas en todo el cuerpo”.

Ahora, dijo, se podrán identificar “nuevas oportunidades terapéuticas”, así como “tratamientos más efectivos” para los pacientes

