Crean dispositivo que ayuda a comprender mejor el desarrollo embrionario

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Londres.- Investigadores de la Universidad de Michigan (EE.UU.) han creado un dispositivo que recapitula los procesos clave tras la implantación de un embrión humano en el útero y que ayudará a comprender mejor el desarrollo embrionario en su etapa más temprana, según un estudio publicado en la revista Nature.

Este sistema, según el estudio, evitará los problemas bioéticos de estudiar embriones humanos usando células madre en un entorno controlado.

Estudiar el desarrollo embrionario después de la implantación del embrión en el útero ha estado limitado por las normas bioéticas que prohíben el uso de embriones humanos después de los 14 días posteriores a la fertilización.

En el pasado, se han utilizado células madre pluripotentes de humanos y ratones para modelar el desarrollo embrionario posterior a la implantación, pero estos proyectos no han tenido éxito para revelar eventos importantes en el desarrollo embrionario.

Jianping Fu, líder del estudio, y sus colegas han desarrollado un dispositivo microfluídico -que puede usar líquidos que contengan células- que comprende tres canales. Uno que mantiene un material en el que las células pueden incrustrarse, otro para cargar células madres y un tercero que estimula la diferenciación de células madres.

Esta herramienta permite a los investigadores controlar la diferenciación de células madres en los linajes celulares que surgen en las etapas tempranas de los embriones humanos.

Esto produce sacos sintéticos parecidos a los embrionarios, que carecen de tipos celulares específicos y necesarios para producir embriones viables.

Esta investigación también ha permitido a los científicos identificar células específicas que tienen vital importancia en el desarrollo del embrión.

