Costa Rica regularizará trabajadores migrantes para las cosechas agrícolas

Por EFE viernes 27 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San José.- El Gobierno de Costa Rica firmó este viernes un decreto mediante el cual crea una categoría especial migratoria con el fin de regularizar a los trabajadores extranjeros que se dedican a recolectar las cosechas agrícolas.

Con este decreto, las personas migrantes en condición irregular podrán optar por la regularización y obtener un permiso para desarrollar únicamente actividades agropecuarias.

El objetivo del Gobierno es poder conocer cuántas personas migrantes están desarrollando labores agropecuarias, de dónde vienen y en cuáles áreas del país se desarrollan, además de supervisar que esta actividad económica se desarrolle con apego al ordenamiento jurídico, lo que implica respetar garantías sociales, aseguramiento social y cumplimiento de deberes.

El decreto también pretende brindar seguridad jurídica a las empresas agrícolas porque podrán contratar mano de obra regularizada para actividades agropecuarias dentro del marco de las garantías sociales.

“Este decreto atiende la necesidad actual de mano de obra del sector agrícola, facilitando procesos como cosechas de café, caña de azúcar, melón, sandía, naranja, raíces y tubérculos, entre otros, no solo para consumo nacional, sino para mantener las exportaciones de productos agropecuarios”, afirmó el ministro de Agricultura y Ganadería, Renato Alvarado.

Por su parte, el presidente de la Cámara Nacional de Agricultura y Agroindustria, Juan Rafael Lizano, señaló que la población migrante es un recurso necesario porque las empresas agrícolas sufren de falta de personal durante los tiempos de cosecha.

“Las personas migrantes no compiten con la población costarricense, más bien, apoyan al sector empresarial agropecuario en la labor de sacar adelante las cosechas”, explicó.

El pasado 18 de septiembre Costa Rica abrió una convocatoria para que personas desempleadas puedan ocupar 40.000 puestos de trabajo disponibles en el sector de agricultura para las cosechas de cierre y principio de año, sin embargo se han inscrito apenas unas 500 personas.

En total, el sector agrícola requiere 33.650 trabajadores para la recolección del café y 650 para la de melón, 5.580 para corta y carga de caña de azúcar y 120 para corta de teca.

Costa Rica, que es reconocido mundialmente por la calidad de su café, cuenta con unas 84.000 hectáreas cultivadas y unos 50.000 productores, la mayoría pequeños, en todo el país.

Datos oficiales indican que el café es uno de los principales productos agrícolas de Costa Rica después del banano y la piña, con exportaciones de más de 300 millones de dólares anuales.

Según datos de la última Encuesta Nacional Agropecuaria (2017), la caña de azúcar reportó 4.147.291 toneladas métricas de producción, el café (381.277 toneladas métricas), el melón (115.636 toneladas métricas) y la especie de la teca (45.853 hectáreas).

