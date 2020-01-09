Costa Rica destinará 20 millones de dólares de pensiones de lujo a pobres

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020
Carlos Alvarado, presidente de Costa Rica

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San José, Costa Rica.- El presidente de Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, informó este miércoles que el Gobierno impulsa un proyecto de ley para redistribuir 20 millones de dólares de ahorros anuales generados por el tope a pensiones de lujo para atender a la población más vulnerable.

La iniciativa agrega un artículo a la “Ley para rediseñar y redistribuir los recursos para la contribución social solidaria” para transferir al Fondo de Desarrollo Social y Asignaciones Familiares el ahorro que se genere con la aplicación de esa ley.

“Nuestro compromiso es trabajar duro para cerrar brechas de todo tipo, en este caso, direccionando recursos de las pensiones de lujo para destinarlos a los que más lo necesitan y así crecer unidos como país y en una sociedad más solidaria y próspera”, afirmó Alvarado.

Datos oficiales indican que en Costa Rica la pobreza en general afecta al 21 % de los hogares. La pobreza extrema es el 5,8 %.

En noviembre del 2019 la Sala Constitucional avaló un límite de unos 3.700 dólares mensuales a las pensiones con cargo al presupuesto, pues considera que éstas “no deben enriquecer a un grupo”.

Los llamados “pensionados de lujo” son cerca de 900 personas que en la actualidad reciben pensiones superiores al límite fijado y con este límite el Gobierno pretende ahorrar alrededor de 20 millones de dólares anuales.

Para las autoridades con este proyecto de ley se podrá atender a la población más vulnerable que ya tenemos identificada- desde su ubicación hasta las principales carencias que tienen- y lograr una más eficiente redistribución de recursos públicos.

“Esta modificación nos permite, además, liberar al Fondo de algunas restricciones que pueden restringir la ampliación de su cobertura y direccionar estos dineros a las personas que más lo necesitan en nuestro país y redoblar esfuerzos en la lucha contra la pobreza”, destacó la ministra de Trabajo y Seguridad Social, Geannina Dinarte.

El tema de las pensiones de lujo ha estado en la palestra desde hace unos años en Costa Rica, especialmente por el crecimiento sostenido del déficit fiscal y por nuevos impuestos incluidos en una reforma fiscal que entró en vigencia hace un año.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar