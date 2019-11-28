Corea del Norte dispara al menos dos proyectiles

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Seúl.- Corea del Norte disparó este jueves dos proyectiles, cuya tipología aún no ha sido claramente identificada, en una nueva acción aparentemente encaminada a presionar a EE.UU. en el marco del diálogo sobre desnuclearización.


Según explicó el Estado Mayor Conjunto surcoreano en un comunicado, Pionyang disparó “dos proyectiles de tipo aún desconocido” desde las cercanías de la aldea de Yeonpo, en la provincia de Hamgyong del Sur (vertiente oriental del país) en torno a las 16.59 hora local (7.59 GMT).

Por su parte, fuentes del Ministerio de Defensa surcoreano señalaron a Efe que aparentemente el tipo de proyectil lanzado sería un misil balístico que habría caído en el Mar de Japón (llamado Mar del Este en las dos Coreas), aunque fuera de las aguas declaradas como zona económica exclusiva (EEZ) nipona.

El último ensayo realizado por Pionyang data del 31 de octubre, cuando el régimen probó un lanzacohetes de grandes dimensiones, una maniobra aparentemente destinada a forzar a Washington a aceptar nuevas condiciones en el diálogo sobre desarme, atascado desde principios de este año.

Las negociaciones bilaterales no han avanzado desde la fracasada cumbre de febrero en Hanói, donde Washington consideró insuficiente la oferta de Pionyang referente al desmantelamiento de sus activos nucleares y se negó a levantar sanciones económicas.

Ambas partes celebraron una reunión de trabajo en octubre en Estocolmo, pero el encuentro cerró con los norcoreanos acusando a Washington de no ofertar nada nuevo y de mantener activa la mencionada “política hostil”.

Corea del Norte ha insistido en que la Casa Blanca tiene de plazo hasta fin de año para variar sus propuestas y los expertos creen que, de no de haber avances, el régimen podría realizar nuevos ensayos de armas, especialmente de misiles de alcance intermedio, a partir de enero.

