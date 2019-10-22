Constituyente venezolana allana el fuero de otro diputado opositor

El constituyente Esteban Arvelo dijo que Guanipa, diputado en Parlamento por el estado de Zulia (oeste), cometió “delitos flagrantes” durante las manifestaciones antigubernamentales de 2017 y a finales de abril pasado, cuando el jefe del Legislativo, Juan Guaidó, presidió un fallido levantamiento militar contra el gobernante Nicolás Maduro.

“Que sea la jurisdicción ordinaria quien determine si tiene responsabilidad penal o no la tiene. Acá lo importante es que no hay impunidad, inmunidad no es impunidad”, añadió Arvelo.

Después, el también constituyente Luis Bermúdez instó a los más de 500 miembros de la ANC a apoyar la solicitud del Supremo “en nombre de todos esos venezolanos que fueron víctimas de las guarimbas (protestas violentas)” que Guanipa respaldó, y en las que perdieron la vida al menos 100 personas.

El Supremo aún no ha difundido el comunicado que la ANC aseguró este martes haber recibido.

La decisión de la ANC ocurrió solo horas después de que Guanipa ratificara el llamado de Guaidó, a quien más de 50 países reconocen como presidente interino, a manifestarse en las calles este jueves contra Maduro.

Guanipa acudió este martes a la sesión ordinaria del Parlamento, el único poder que controla la oposición, pero abandonó el pleno sin aclarar las razones.

A su salida del Parlamento, cuando no se había hecho oficial la decisión en su contra, dijo a periodistas que había escuchado que podrían allanar su inmunidad, pero no reconoció la legitimidad del Supremo, al que tachó de ilegítimo, ni la de la ANC para adelantar esta acción.

“Nosotros seguiremos luchando, este es un trabajo que tenemos que continuar hasta que logremos la libertad de Venezuela”, dijo.

Por su parte, Guaidó, que también declaró antes de que se hiciera oficial el allanamiento del fuero, dijo que una medida de ese calibre constituye un “sicariato político”.

Guanipa ganó los comicios de gobernadores de 2017, pero no asumió el cargo por su negativa a juramentarse ante la ANC, que consideró entonces como espuria.

Con esta última medida, la ANC ya ha actuado contra una veintena de diputados del Parlamento, algunos de ellos en el exilio.