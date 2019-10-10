Consejo Derechos Humanos ONU cree que la nueva ofensiva traerá “inseguridad y caos”

Por EFE jueves 10 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Ginebra.- El Consejo de Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas advirtió hoy de que una nueva campaña militar en Siria “podría traer inseguridad, caos y el riesgo de un resurgimiento del Estado Islámico”, un día después de que Turquía iniciase una ofensiva sobre el noreste del país vecino.

“Lo último que los sirios necesitan ahora es una nueva oleada de violencia”, señaló la Comisión de Investigación de Siria (dependiente del citado Consejo), que mostró su “grave preocupación” por la campaña terrestre y aérea lanzada por el ejército turco desde el miércoles.

La comisión que dirige el brasileño Paulo Sergio Pinheiro pidió a las partes en conflicto que eviten una escalada de las hostilidades en el noreste sirio y “las penosas consecuencias que podrían producirse por ello en un país donde la situación humanitaria es ya muy frágil”.

El órgano subrayó que civiles sirios han comenzado a huir de la zona de los enfrentamientos, donde viven más de 100.000 desplazados en campos como los de Al Hol, Roj y Ain Isa.

Por otra parte, el alto comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados, Filippo Grandi, urgió hoy a que “ni los civiles ni las infraestructuras civiles sean un objetivo” de la actual ofensiva militar.

La Agencia de Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados (ACNUR) advirtió de que las bajas temperaturas aumentan las dificultades para desplazados y refugiados del noreste sirio, por lo que pidió que las partes en conflicto garanticen el acceso de los afectados a ayuda humanitaria.

Turquía inició el miércoles una operación militar en Siria, después de que Estados Unidos anunciase la retirada de sus tropas de la zona, donde hasta ahora habían dado respaldo a las milicias kurdosirias Unidades de Protección Popular (YPG).

El secretario general de las Naciones Unidas, António Guterres, manifestó su preocupación por los últimos acontecimientos en el noreste de Siria pero declinó condenar explícitamente la ofensiva lanzada por Turquía.

