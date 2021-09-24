Conoce la lista de ganadores de los Premios Billboards de la Música Latina 2021

Comparte esta noticia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MIAMI.- El Watsco Center en Coral Gables, Florida, se llenó de estrellas con la gala de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina en su edición 2021.

Maluma, J Balvin y Karol G encabezaban la lista de finalistas, pero, Bad Bunny resultó el gran ganador de los Premios Billboard 2021.

Descubre a continuación quiénes fueron los artistas que más galardones se llevaron esta noche, después de su fantástico paso por la alfombra roja de los Premios Billboard 2021.

CATEGORÍAS DE ARTISTAS

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES



Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny — GANADOR

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

• Camilo

• Eslabon Armado

• Kali Uchis

• Myke Towers — GANADOR

• Rauw Alejandro

Artista Crossover del Año

Crossover Artist of the Year:

• Black Eyed Peas — GANADOR

• Dua Lipa

• Ne-Yo

• Nicki Minaj

• The Weeknd

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES

SONGS CATEGORIES

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’ — GANADOR

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

• Kali Uchis, ‘Telepatía’

• Karol G & Nicki Minaj, ‘Tusa’

• Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’ — GANADOR

• Bad Bunny & Rosalía, ‘La Noche De Anoche’

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

• Karol G & Nicki Minaj, ‘Tusa’

• Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny — GANADOR

• J Balvin

• Jhay Cortez

• Maluma

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

• Kali Uchis

• Karol G — GANADORA

• Natti Natasha

• Rosalía

• Selena Gomez

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — GANADOR

• Calibre 50

• Eslabon Armado

• Grupo Firme

• Los Dos Carnales

“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

• Epic

• Interscope

• Rimas — GANADOR

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

• Aura Music

• Duars

• Rimas — GANADORA

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’

• Karol G & Nicki Minaj ‘Tusa’

• Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’ — GANADORA

• Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, ‘Caramelo’

• Prince Royce, ‘Carita de Inocente’

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

• Remex

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin — GANADOR

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Aura Music

• Fonovisa

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin — GANADORA

• Universal Music Latino

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’ — GANADOR

• Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul, ‘Mamacita’

• Karol G & Nicki Minaj, ‘Tusa’

• Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

Canción del Año, Streaming

Streaming Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’ — GANADOR

• Bad Bunny ‘Yo Perreo Sola’

• Bad Bunny, ‘Vete’

• Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, ‘Safaera’

• Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES

ALBUM CATEGORIES

“Top Latin Album” del Año

Top Latin Album of the Year:

• Anuel AA, ‘Emmanuel’

• Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour del Mundo’

• Bad Bunny, ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’

• Bad Bunny, ‘YHLQMDLG’ — GANADOR

• Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny — GANADOR

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

• Romeo Santos

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

• Becky G

• Kali Uchis

• Karol G — GANADORA

• Selena Gomez

• Shakira

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

• Black Eyed Peas

• Eslabon Armado — GANADOR

• Los Legendarios

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

• Glad Empire

• Rancho Humilde

• Rimas — GANADOR

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Del

• Real Hasta La Muerte

• Rimas — GANADORA

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA LATIN POP

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Camilo

• Enrique Iglesias

• Kali Uchis

• Luis Fonsi

• Shakira — GANADORA

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• CNCO

• Maná — GANADOR

• Mau y Ricky

• Piso 21

• Reik

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

• Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita” — GANADORES

• Kali Uchis “Telepatía”

• Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

• Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”

• Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”

“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

• Epic

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin — GANADOR

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Real Hasta La Muerte

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin — GANADORA

• Universal Music Latino

• WK

Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

• Camilo, ‘Mis Manos’

• Camilo, ‘Por Primera Vez’

• Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)’ — GANADOR

• Piso 21, ‘El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo’

• Selena Gomez, ‘Revelación’

“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

• Interscope Geffen A&M

• Sony Music Latin

• Thirty Tigers

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment — GANADOR

• Warner Latina

“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Capitol Latin

• Hecho a Mano

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino — GANADORA

• Warner Latina

CATEGORÍA TROPICAL /

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Carlos Vives

• Elvis Crespo

• Marc Anthony

• Prince Royce

• Romeo Santos — GANADOR

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Aventura — GANADOR

• Gente de Zona

• La Sonora Dinamita

• Monchy & Alexandra

• N’Klabe

Canción Tropical del Año

Tropical Song of the Year:

• Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

• Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”

• Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”

• Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente” — GANADOR

• Prince Royce, “Lotería”

“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

• El Cartel

• LP

• Pina

• Sony Music Latin — GANADOR

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• El Cartel

• Hecho a Mano

• Pina

• Sony Music Latin — GANADORA

• WK

Álbum Tropical del Año

Tropical Albums of the Year:

• El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, ‘En Cuarentena’

• Frankie Ruiz, ‘The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1’

• Gloria Estefan, ‘Brazil305’

• Prince Royce, ‘Alter Ego’ — GANADOR

• Sonora Ponceña, ‘Hegemonía Musical’

“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

• Discos Fuentes

• Sony Music Latin — GANADOR

• The Orchard

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Zacarías Ferreira

“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Norte

• Premium Latin

• Sony Music Latin — GANADORA

• The Orchard

• Top Stop

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Christian Nodal — GANADOR

• El Fantasma

• Junior H

• Lenin Ramírez

• Natanael Cano

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — GANADOR

• Calibre 50

• Eslabon Armado

• Los Ángeles Azules

• Los Dos Carnales

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

• Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición”

• El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago”

• Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” — GANADORA

• Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

• Afinarte

• Lizos

• Remex

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment — GANADOR

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Afinarte

• Disa

• Fonovisa — GANADORA

• Lizos

• Remex

Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

• Christian Nodal, ‘Ayayay!’

• Eslabon Armado, ‘Corta Venas’

• Eslabon Armado, ‘Tu Veneno Mortal’ — GANADOR

• Eslabon Armado, ‘Vibras de Noche’

• Junior H, ‘Atrapado En Un Sueño’

“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

• Afinarte

• DEL

• Rancho Humilde

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment — GANADORA

“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Afinarte

• DEL — GANADORA

• Fonovisa

• Lizos

• Rancho Humilde

CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny — GANADOR

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

• Jowell & Randy

• Los Legendarios — GANADORES

• Play-N-Skillz

• Wisin & Yandel

• Zion & Lennox

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

• Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

• Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

• Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

• Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

• Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái” — GANADORA

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

• Glad Empire

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin — GANADOR

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

• Aura

• La Industria

• Rimas

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino — GANADORA

Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

• Anuel AA, ‘Emmanuel’

• Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour del Mundo’

• Bad Bunny, ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’

• Bad Bunny, ‘YHLQMDLG’ — GANADOR

• Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

• Glad Empire

• Rich

• Rimas — GANADOR

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

• Aura

• Real Hasta La Muerte

• Rimas — GANADORA

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny — GANADOR

• Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

• J Balvin

• Tainy

Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:

• RSM Publishing, ASCAP — GANADORA

• Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

• Universal Music Corp, ASCAP

• WC Music Corp, ASCAP

Corporación Editora del Año

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

• Kobalt Music

• RSM Publishing

• Sony Music Publishing — GANADORA

• Universal Music

• Warner Chappell Music

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

• Mora

• Ovy On The Drums

• Sky Rompiendo

• Súbelo Neo

• Tainy — GANADOR

