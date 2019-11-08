Congreso de El Salvador respalda decisión de Bukele de desconocer a Maduro

Por EFE jueves 7 de noviembre, 2019
Nayib Bukele, presidente de El Salvador

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Salvador.- El Congreso de El Salvador emitió este jueves un pronunciamiento en el que respalda la decisión del presidente del país, Nayib Bukele, de no reconocer a Nicolás Maduro como mandatario de Venezuela.

En el documento, aprobado la noche del miércoles por los partidos de derecha, los legisladores expresan su “acompañamiento a la decisión del presidente de la República de desconocer el régimen de Nicolás Maduro, alineándose con la democracia y al lado correcto de la historia”.

El órgano Legislativo también llamó a “las naciones democráticas del mundo a que respalden los derechos humanos, en especifico los derechos democráticos en la hermana República Bolivariana de Venezuela”.

El pronunciamiento también da cuenta del respaldo del Congreso a las resoluciones de la Organización de los Estados Americanos (OEA) sobre la crisis venezolana y “su condena a las violaciones graves y sistemáticas de los derechos humanos”.

El Ejecutivo de Bukele ordenó el 2 de noviembre pasado la expulsión del cuerpo diplomático venezolano, que dejó el país la noche del lunes.

El Gobierno venezolano aplicó este domingo el principio de reciprocidad y ordenó la expulsión de los diplomáticos de El Salvador, según informó el ministro venezolano de Exteriores, Jorge Arreaza.

Por otra parte, Bukele pidió este martes a los países que no reconocen a Maduro como gobernante que expulsen a sus representantes diplomáticos.

Bukele sostuvo que no solo expulsó a los representantes de Maduro, sino que invitó a su país a los delegados del líder opositor venezolano y jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, para “poner más presión internacional sobre el régimen”.

“Nosotros reconocemos al presidente encargado de Venezuela (Guaidó) para que pueda convocar a elecciones libres y democráticas. Si los venezolanos escogen a Maduro, aunque no quisiéramos, lo aceptaríamos”, acotó Bukele.

Por su parte, el presidente Maduro calificó de “traidor y pelele del imperialismo” a Bukele y señaló que “da vergüenza ver cómo se derrite frente al imperialismo una persona que llegó a la Presidencia con alguna esperanza para el pueblo salvadoreño”.

Bukele rompió así con el apoyo que las administraciones del Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional (FMLN) brindaron a Maduro y a su antecesor, Hugo Chávez.

El actual presidente salvadoreño calificó a Maduro de “dictador” y decidió no invitarlo a su toma de posesión del pasado 1 de junio.

