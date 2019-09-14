Congreso de EEUU pide a tecnológicas información de prácticas monopolísticas

Por EFE viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019

San Francisco (EE.UU.), 13 sep (EFE).- La Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos pidió este viernes por carta a las principales empresas tecnológicas del país que faciliten información sobre posibles prácticas monopolísticas, en el último frente que se abre por esta cuestión a gigantes como Google, Facebook, Apple y Amazon.

Las misivas fueron emitidas conjuntamente por los líderes tanto demócratas como republicanos del comité Judicial de la Cámara Baja a estas cuatro compañías y en ellas se solicitan, entre otras cosas, correos electrónicos y comunicaciones entre altos ejecutivos.

En concreto, los legisladores quieren averiguar si con el objetivo de proteger sus intereses, estas firmas llevaron a cabo acciones contrarias a la libre competencia, algo que entraría en conflicto directo con las leyes antimonopolio que rigen los mercados en EE.UU.

Además de las comunicaciones internas, también se requiere a Google, Facebook, Apple y Amazon que entreguen documentación relacionada con su cuota de mercado, sus competidores en el sector y las distintas adquisiciones que hayan llevado a cabo.

Las empresas tienen hasta el 14 de octubre para responder a los requerimientos de la Cámara.

Esta es la última pesquisa que se abre contra los gigantes de Silicon Valley por presuntas prácticas monopolísticas en EE.UU., después de que a principios de mes los fiscales generales de 50 estados y territorios del país anunciasen una macroinvestigación centrada en Google y Facebook.

En paralelo, a nivel federal, el Departamento de Justicia y la Comisión Federal de Comercio están investigando a también por posibles violaciones de la ley antimonopolio a una serie de grandes compañías tecnológicas, entre las que todo apunta a que también se encuentran Facebook, Apple, Amazon y Google.

Pese a aparentemente existir pocas barreras de entrada, el mundo de la tecnología, y muy especialmente de internet, ha visto cómo en las últimas décadas se alzaban auténticos gigantes que dominaban casi por completo cada segmento de mercado, algo a lo que han contribuido decisivamente los efectos de red, es decir, que los usuarios tienden a ir a las plataformas que ya de por sí gozan de mayor popularidad.

