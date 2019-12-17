Congreso de EE.UU. incluye 400 millones para Venezuela en apoyo a Guaidó

Por EFE lunes 16 de diciembre, 2019
Juan Guaidó, dirigente opositor venezolano

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Las dos cámaras del Congreso de EE.UU. han incluido en su propuesta de presupuestos un paquete de 400 millones de dólares para Venezuela en apoyo del líder opositor Juan Guaidó.

Legisladores de ambos partidos anunciaron que la propuesta está pactada y que se aprobará antes del 20 de diciembre, cuando expirarán los fondos disponibles.

Los presupuestos pactados para el año fiscal 2020 alcanzan 1,4 billones de dólares y destacan partidas como un aumento de 22.000 millones de dólares para las Fuerzas Armadas o 1.375 millones destinados al muro fronterizo con México.

Las cuentas también incluyen 400 millones de dólares provenientes del proyecto de ley conocido como Venezuela Emergency Relief, Democracy Assistance and Development Act (VERDAD, en inglés), promovido por el senador demócrata Bob Menéndez y el republicano Marco Rubio.

Menéndez celebró en Twitter que la inclusión del proyecto en los presupuestos “reafirma el apoyo de Estados Unidos al pueblo venezolano y al presidente interino Juan Guaidó y expande la presión estratégica contra el régimen de (Nicolás) Maduro”.

El proyecto define los 400 millones de dólares como “ayuda humanitaria” tanto para “individuos y comunidades” dentro de Venezuela como para “venezolanos y comunidades receptoras” en países de la región que han recibido migración.

Además de los 400 millones de dólares en “ayuda humanitaria”, el texto incluye una serie de medidas en apoyo al opositor Juan Guaidó, al que Estados Unidos y medio centenar de países considera presidente legítimo de Venezuela.

Entre las medidas figuran sanciones para miembros del entorno de Maduro, se requiere identificar e informar al Congreso de cargos políticos o militares que puedan “desertar” y se habla de “recuperación de activos robados”.

Asimismo, el texto insta al Gobierno a mantener su apoyo a los esfuerzos de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) y del Grupo de Lima para derrocar a Maduro, y a guiar a otros países para que impongan sanciones contra el Ejecutivo venezolano.

