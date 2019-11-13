Congreso de Brasil aprueba acuerdo para que EEUU lance cohetes desde Amazonía

Por EFE martes 12 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Brasilia.- El Congreso de Brasil aprobó este martes un acuerdo que permite a Estados Unidos lanzar cohetes y satélites desde la base espacial de Alcántara, en plena Amazonía brasileña, y que convierte en comercialmente viable a la base espacial.

Se trata del acuerdo de salvaguardas tecnológicas, suscrito en marzo de este año durante la visita oficial del presidente Jair Bolsonaro a Estados Unidos, con el que el Gobierno espera convertir a Brasil en el principal lanzador de satélites del mundo y atraer al país inversiones y tecnología.

Este martes, el Senado aprobó el decreto legislativo que garantiza el acuerdo firmado entre los gobiernos de Brasil y Estados Unidos, documento que desde octubre ya contaba con el aval de la Cámara de diputados y que será promulgado por el Congreso, ya que no requiere sanción presidencial.

El acuerdo permitirá que país norteamericano utilice comercialmente el Centro Espacial de Alcántara (CLA), ubicado en el estado de Maranhao, en plena Amazonía brasileña, desde el que es posible lanzar cohetes con un significativo ahorro de combustible.

El convenio garantiza el sigilo de la tecnología de las empresas estadounidenses que operen en Brasil pero obliga al gobierno del país norteamericano a proporcionar información sobre la presencia de materiales o sustancias radiactivas que puedan causar daños al medio ambiente o la salud humana, de conformidad con la legislación brasileña.

Para el Senador Roberto Rocha, relator del proyecto, la entrada en vigor del acuerdo pondrá a Brasil en el mercado global de lanzamientos de carga al espacio y desbloqueará la operación comercial de la base de Alcántara.

“Estamos lidiando con un activo económico infinito porque el mineral algún día se agotará, el petróleo algún día se agotará, pero la altura de Alcántara nunca se agotará”, dijo el Senador, refiriéndose a la latitud de la plataforma de lanzamiento.

La base espacial de Alcántara tiene una posición geográfica estratégica, a solo 2 grados al sur de la línea del Ecuador y más próxima a la órbita geoestacionaria, lo que garantiza un ahorro de cerca del 30 % en el combustible usado para los lanzamientos.

Por eso, autoridades espaciales y empresariales no solo de Estados Unidos sino también de países como Francia, Rusia e Israel han manifestado interés en utilizar la base brasileña de Alcántara para lanzar cohetes transportadores de satélites.

Anuncios