Congreso confirma a Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno español

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020
Tercera jornada de la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.-El socialista Pedro Sánchez logró este martes la confianza del Congreso para un nuevo mandato como presidente del Gobierno español, al lograr una estrecha mayoría de 167 votos a favor, 165 en contra y 18 abstenciones.


La victoria de Sánchez supone que España tendrá el primer gobierno de coalición de la historia reciente de España, también el más escorado a la izquierda y el que logró un apoyo más ajustado en el Congreso.

Esta votación pone además fin al bloqueo político que vivía España desde las elecciones generales del 28 de abril pasado, en las que venció el Partido Socialista (PSOE) de Sánchez, pero tras las que no pudo formar una mayoría de gobierno por lo que fue necesario repetir los comicios el 10 de noviembre.

El anuncio del resultado por parte de la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, fue recibido con un grito de alegría por parte de la bancada de la izquierda, donde corearon el eslogan “Sí se puede”.

Pedro Sánchez ha formado una mayoría con el apoyo de la formación izquierdista Unidas Podemos (UP), con la que formará una coalición formal, que tendrá el apoyo de varios pequeños partidos regionalistas y nacionalistas.

Además los partidos independentistas de izquierda vasco y catalán (EH-Bildu y ERC) se abstuvieron.

Los votos negativos procedieron del frente de los partidos de derecha y ultraderecha (Ciudadanos, Partido Popular, Vox), de dos partidos independentistas catalanes (JxCat y CUP) y de varias formaciones regionalistas de tinte conservador.

