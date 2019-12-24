Congresistas en EE.UU. indagan muertes de niños y adultos migrantes detenidos

Por EFE lunes 23 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Congresistas estadounidenses anunciaron este lunes una investigación sobre la muerte de niños y adultos inmigrantes que permanecían detenidos, al advertir que al menos siete menores de edad han perdido la vida desde 2018 bajo custodia del Gobierno de Donald Trump.

Los congresistas demócratas Carolyn Maloney, presidenta del Comité de Supervisión y Reforma, y Jamie Raskin, líder del subcomité de Derechos Civiles y Libertades Civiles, anunciaron la indagación después de informes que advierten de un “patrón de negligencia y abuso que provocó daños graves y la muerte de inmigrantes”.

Para ello enviaron sendas cartas al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, en inglés), al Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) y a la Oficina de Derechos Civiles y Libertades Civiles (CRCL) del DHS.

“La falta de tratamiento parece ser una violación flagrante de los estándares de detención de la Patrulla Fronteriza y plantea serias dudas acerca de si el DHS no está tratando a los niños y adultos con los principios humanos de dignidad y compasión”, señaló Maloney, citada en un comunicado del comité.

En específico, los congresistas aludieron a la muerte de un joven de 16 años detenido por la Patrulla Fronteriza que murió de influenza en una celda en la que, según la nota de los legisladores, fue dejado “por horas sin tratamiento médico a pesar de los síntomas prolongados de sufrimiento severo”.

Según los congresistas, “esta muerte no es un incidente aislado: al menos siete niños han muerto en custodia del Gobierno desde 2018, después de casi una década sin tales muertes”.

Y agregan que, según otra noticia reciente, la CRCL ha recibido al menos 17 quejas de tratamiento médico inadecuado u omisión en nueve instalaciones diferentes de ICE, lo cual resultó en dos cirugías que se pudieron prevenir y tuvo influencia en cuatro muertes.

Los congresistas fijaron como plazo el próximo 10 de enero para que las instituciones oficiales entreguen los documentos requeridos.

Los congresistas anunciaron su investigación después de que el pasado viernes el inspector general del DHS informase que una investigación interna ha concluido que “no hubo conducta indebida” en la muerte en diciembre pasado de una niña guatemalteca de 7 años y otro también guatemalteco de 8 en casos separados.

