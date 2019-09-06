Congresistas de EEUU piden facilitar visas a bahameños tras devastador ciclón

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Congresistas de EE.UU. solicitaron este viernes al Gobierno del presidente Donald Trump “relajar” las visas a bahameños afectados por el huracán Dorian, que devastó esta semana varias islas de Bahamas, lo mismo que ofrecer beneficios tributarios para donantes de ayuda para el archipiélago.

Las demócratas por Florida Lois Frankel y Debbie Wasserman Schultz y el republicano Mario Diaz-Balart pidieron “relajar algunos de los estrictos requisitos de visa para las personas afectadas por Dorian”.

En una carta enviada al secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, pidieron “recursos federales ya dedicados a la ayuda humanitaria de emergencia” e incentivos fiscales para “tipos específicos de donaciones caritativas que alentarían las donaciones privadas”.

“Creemos que hay formas de encontrar recursos federales en el presupuesto federal que no obstaculicen los objetivos de política exterior”, manifestaron los congresistas.

Al menos 30 personas han muerto tras el paso por Bahamas de Dorian, que tocó tierra el domingo pasado en las islas Ábaco como huracán de categoría 5, la máxima en la escala Saffir-Simpson.

“La gente de Bahamas enfrenta meses y quizás años de recuperación tras el huracán Dorian”, se lamentaron los congresistas.

Políticos y empresarios de origen bahameño en el sur de Florida han solicitado al Gobierno de Estados Unidos flexibilizar los requisitos para las visas para traer a sus parientes mientras se reconstruyen las zonas devastadas por el ciclón.

“Los bahameños no están pidiendo un TPS (estatus de protección temporal). Lo que quieren es que se aflojen los requisitos para solicitar una visa o una exención de visa para los que se han visto desplazados” por el huracán, afirma el senador Marco Rubio.

Dorian tocó de nuevo tierra este viernes, esta vez en Estados Unidos, en el cabo Hatteras, en Carolina del Norte, según informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes.

El ciclón avanza hacia el noreste muy cerca de la costas este estadounidense con vientos máximos sostenidos de 90 millas por hora (150 km/h).

Se prevé que sábado por la tarde o noche se espera que llegue a Nueva Escocia (Canadá) posiblemente todavía como huracán.

