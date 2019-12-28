Congelan los salarios de los legisladores argentinos por 180 días

Por EFE viernes 27 de diciembre, 2019
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, titular del Senado y vicepresidenta de Argentina.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- Los salarios de los diputados y senadores argentinos quedarán congelados por 180 días, según establecieron este viernes las autoridades de ambas cámaras del Congreso en Buenos Aires en el marco de la emergencia pública declarada por el nuevo Gobierno del peronista Alberto Fernández.

La medida fue dispuesta en dos resoluciones firmadas por la titular del Senado y vicepresidenta argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, y el presidente de la Cámara de Diputados, Sergio Massa.

“Resulta necesario que los representantes del pueblo compartan con el esfuerzo que efectúa la sociedad en su conjunto, guiados por la ética de la solidaridad y promoviendo políticas públicas acordes a la realidad”, señala el documento del Senado firmado por Fernández, quien ocupó la Presidencia argentina entre 2007 y 2015.

La medida fue adoptada días después de que el Congreso promulgó la denominada ley de “solidaridad y reactivación productiva” que suspendió por 180 días el sistema de actualización automática de las jubilaciones según la inflación y congeló por igual período las tarifas de los servicios públicos.

El bloque de senadores de la coalición de centroderecha Juntos para el Cambio, ahora en la oposición, había presentado días atrás un proyecto de ley para congelar las dietas de los legisladores de la Cámara alta.

La economía argentina está en recesión desde abril de 2018, con altos niveles de inflación que alcanzaron en noviembre un alza interanual de 52,1 % y cerca del 40 % de la población sumida en la pobreza.

El Gobierno nacional evalúa la posibilidad de autorizar por decreto un aumento de salarios para los sectores público y privado, al tiempo que anunció que en marzo anunciará un incremento para las jubilaciones luego de los bonos por sumas fijas dispuestos para diciembre y enero a quienes reciben las pensiones más bajas.

El presidente Fernández firmó este viernes un pacto social con el sector industriales, sindicatos y movimientos sociales para generar consensos y dar paso a la creación de un Consejo Económico y Social para abordar soluciones a la crisis.

