Conflicto entre EE.UU. e Irán arrastra a Europa y dispara el petróleo

Por EFE viernes 3 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- Las principales bolsas europeas cotizan en la sesión de este viernes con fuertes caídas tras el recrudecimiento de las tensiones entre EE.UU. e Irán en Oriente Medio, que asimismo ha provocado que el petróleo se haya disparado hasta los 69 dólares.

En el Viejo Continente, la Bolsa de Fráncfort se deja casi un 2 % (1,91 %) a media sesión, mientras que Milán baja el 1,24 %; Madrid, el 0,99 %; París, el 0,70 %; y Londres, el 0,68 %.

Los mercado europeos cotizan hoy a la baja después de inaugurar 2020 con avances de más del 1 %.

Wall Street también inició el nuevo año con récord en sus tres principales indicadores.

Esta tendencia positiva se ha roto esta madrugada después de que EE.UU. atacara el aeropuerto de Badgad, en el que ha muerto el comandante de la Fuerza Quds de los Guardianes de la Revolución de Irán, Qasem Soleimani, y el vicepresidente de las milicias chiíes iraquíes Multitud Popular, Abu Mahdi al Mohandes.

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, autorizó el citado ataque. Irán ha pedido “dura venganza”.

El ataque se produce después de que las tensiones entre EE.UU. e Irán aumentaran en los últimos días tras el asalto a la embajada estadounidense en Bagdad.

El atentado que se ha producido esta madrugada también ha tenido impacto en los mercados de materias primas, donde el precio del crudo Brent -el de referencia en Europa- se ha disparado.

A media sesión sube más del 4 % y cotiza cercano a los 69 dólares (68,89 dólares).

En Asia, con la Bolsa de Tokio cerrada por festivo, el ataque estadounidense apenas ha tenido efecto en los principales mercados que han operado hoy, e incluso varios han cerrado al alza.

El Kospi, principal indicador de la Bolsa de Seúl, ha cerrado la jornada con ganancias del 0,06 %, mientras que el Hang Seng del mercado de Hong Kong ha perdido el 0,32 %.

Las Bolsas de Yakarta (Indonesia), Kuala Lumpur (Malasia) y Manila (Filipinas) han terminado con beneficios, mientras que los parqués de Singapur, Bangkok (Tailandia) y Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) registraron pérdidas. En ningún caso las variaciones han pasado del 1,5 %.

