Confirman la primera muerte relacionada con el terremoto de Puerto Rico

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- Un hombre de 73 años se convirtió en la primera victima mortal relacionada con el terremoto de magnitud 6,6 que este martes despertó de forma abrupta a los puertorriqueños y dejó sin servicio eléctrico a la isla caribeña.

La Policía de Puerto Rico confirmó que el hombre murió al recibir el impacto de una pared de su vivienda en Ponce, la principal ciudad del sur del territorio caribeño.

La gobernadora de Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, lamentó dicha muerte en declaraciones a medios locales y mostró su pesar.

También en Ponce un derrumbe en la carretera PR-2 provocó un corte de la circulación, aunque el hecho no causó ningún accidente a los conductores que transitaban por el área.

Las infraestructuras en la isla, a excepción del sistema eléctrico, se mantienen operativas a la espera de un examen más pormenorizado que se llevará a cabo durante las próximas horas.

La Autoridad de la Energía Eléctrica (AEE) espera recuperar el servicio eléctrico, al menos de forma parcial, durante las próximas horas y en su totalidad al mediodía.

El Aeropuerto Luis Muñoz Marín de San Juan trabaja con generadores eléctricos y mantiene sus operaciones con normalidad, según informó a través de las redes sociales, en las que sugiere que se contacte con las aerolíneas para conocer el estatus de los vuelos.

Tras el primer temblor de magnitud 6,6 le han seguido dos fuertes réplicas.

