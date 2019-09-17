Condenan hombre a 20 años de cárcel por abuso sexual de su hijastra de 9 años

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 17 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Tribunal Colegiado de Valverde emitió una condena de 20 años de prisión contra un hombre que abusaba sexualmente de una hijastra menor de edad, delito que cometía en la casa donde convivía con la víctima y su madre en el municipio de Mao, informó este martes la Procuraduría General.

El padre de la víctima presentó la denuncia ante el Ministerio Público, informando de que la niña, de nueve años, le confesó que su padrastro había abusado sexualmente de ella y que la amenazaba con quitarles la vida a sus progenitores si le contaba lo sucedido, señala un comunicado de prensa.

En el expediente acusatorio, el Ministerio Público narró que el acusado abusaba de la menor desde el mes de mayo de 2018 y que, en dos ocasiones, le dio una bebida a la menor para causarle sueño y abusar de ella, de modo que cuando la víctima despertaba sentía un fuerte dolor en su parte íntima.

El Ministerio Público sustenta la acusación en la violación del Código Penal Dominicano y el Código para la Protección y los Derechos Fundamentales de los Niños, Niñas y Adolescentes (Ley 136-03), apunta la nota.

