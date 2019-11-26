Condenan a sacerdote Miguel Florenzán por agresión sexual contra un menor

Por EFE lunes 25 de noviembre, 2019
Sacerdote Miguel Florenzán Ulloa

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Un tribunal dominicano condenó este lunes a diez años de prisión al sacerdote Miguel Florenzán Ulloa por haber cometido repetidas agresiones sexuales contra un menor, pero le exculpó del delito de violación por no haberse demostrado los hechos.

Las agresiones sexuales comenzaron cuando la víctima tenía 11 años y se prolongaron durante cerca de seis años, mientras el joven cursaba sus estudios en el Colegio Agustiniano de La Vega, provincia del norte de la República Dominicana, donde Florenzán era director.

La presidenta del Segundo Tribunal Colegiado de La Vega, Lucrecia Rodríguez Ramírez, que leyó la sentencia, explicó que la corte desestimó una pena más grave porque no se pudo demostrar la violación, ni que le haya causado lesiones o secuelas a la víctima, Víctor Rafael Mañón, ahora mayor de edad.

“El tribunal le cree a la víctima, pero el fiscal no lo probó”, dijo Rodríguez Ramírez en la audiencia pública, retransmitida en vivo por varias televisiones dominicanas.

La jueza hizo un extenso relato de las agresiones sexuales, tal y como las relató la víctima, que aseguró que el cura le penetró por el ano en numerosas ocasiones en oficinas del colegio y en una habitación que tenía en su despacho.

Sin embargo, por falta de pruebas, el tribunal colegiado desechó la violación, así como otras alegaciones presentadas por la acusación por falta de pruebas.

La Fiscalía, que pedía 20 años de prisión, alegaba que el párroco sustrajo al joven de su casa materna contra su voluntad y que le suministró fármacos para doblegar su voluntad.

Además de la condena de cárcel, el tribunal le impuso a Florenzán el pago de una indemnización de 15 millones de pesos (unos 284.000 dólares) a la víctima.

El Colegio Agustiniano también fue condenado al pago de una indemnización de 5 millones de pesos (cerca de 94.000 dólares) por su responsabilidad en los abusos.

La Fiscalía dominicana está procesando actualmente a otro sacerdote, el colombiano Aleycer Vivas Ortiz, también de la orden de los Agustinos Recoletos, por supuestamente haber cometido abusos sexuales contra una menor en la localidad de Baní, al suroeste de Santo Domingo.

