Condenan a 20 años de prisión a hombre que violó a dos menores

Por EFE sábado 12 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Un tribunal de María Trinidad Sánchez condenó a 20 años de prisión a un hombre acusado de violar a dos niños de ambos sexos, de 8 y 11 años de edad, en el distrito de La Pichinga, en esa provincia, informó este sábado la Procuraduría General de la República.

El condenado contagió una enfermedad de transmisión sexual a los dos niños, según el comunicado de la Procuraduría, que omitió el nombre del condenado para proteger la identidad de las víctimas, porque residía en el mismo entorno.

La madre, por asuntos laborales, dejó a los niños bajo el cuidado de su abuelo materno y la esposa de este, para trasladarse a Santo Domingo.

El condenado es hijo de la mujer del abuelo de las víctimas y dormía en la misma habitación que la niña.

El abuso se descubrió en mayo de 2018, cuando le comunicaron a la madre que el niño estaba enfermo y, tras realizarle pruebas médicas, los médicos descubrieron la enfermedad de transmisión sexual y que había sido violado.

Después de conocerse el diagnóstico del niño, la hermana también fue evaluada y presentó los mismos síntomas.

Las autoridades del centro de salud, tras la evaluación del primer niño, denunciaron la acción ante el Ministerio Público y el Consejo Nacional para la Niñez y la Adolescencia (CONANI), quienes actuaron de inmediato apresando en ese momento al hoy condenado como principal sospechoso.

El tribunal dispuso que el reo cumpla la condena en la Fortaleza Olegario Tenares del municipio de Nagua, en María Trinidad Sánchez.

