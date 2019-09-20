Condenan a 20 años de prisión a hombre abusó sexualmente de niña en Nagua

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- La Cámara Penal del Juzgado de Primera Instancia del Distrito Judicial de María Trinidad Sánchez condenó a 20 años de prisión a un hombre acusado de abusar sexualmente de una niña de siete años, sobrina de su esposa.

La información, suministrada este viernes por el Ministerio Público, precisó que el individuo, de unos 36 años, también fue condenado al pago de una multa de 200.000 pesos y una indemnización de un millón de pesos.

El tribunal, que preside la jueza Salma Bonilla Acosta, declaró culpable al acusado, cuyo nombre se omite para proteger la identidad de la víctima.

El expediente instrumentado por la Fiscalía de María Trinidad Sánchez establece que los hechos ocurridos el año pasado, luego de que la niña entrara a la casa donde el acusado convivía con su tía en el municipio de Nagua.

La acusación aseguró que la víctima fue a la casa en busca de su tía paterna que vivía justo al lado de su vivienda, y que el encartado aprovechó que estaba solo en el lugar para cometer el abuso, además de amenazar a la niña con un cuchillo para que no revelara lo sucedido.

